A unique, 36-meter ship will dock in Liverpool this weekend, as part of her global mission to study the impact of climate change on marine ecosystems.

Designed in 1989, the impressive schooner, named Tara, is the only vessel of her kind—equipped with a cutting-edge laboratory and built to withstand even the iciest waters.

Operated by the nonprofit Tara Ocean Foundation, Tara will be moored at Canning Half Tide Dock in the Royal Albert Dock on Saturday (March 29) and the public will have the unique opportunity to tour the ship.

Guided 30-minute tours, will be available to book, with the ship’s crew on hand to share insights into life aboard and the scientific missions undertaken. To reserve your spot, visit: Tara in Liverpool.

Unique ship to visit Liverpool. | Handout

Professor Alessandro Tagliabue, an ocean scientist at the University of Liverpool and former chief scientist for Tara’s Antarctic ‘Mission Microbiomes’ expedition, said: “I am delighted that Tara is coming to Liverpool, giving people the chance to explore this remarkable vessel and discover the vital ocean research she undertakes.

“I hope this inspires people of all ages to engage with ocean science and appreciate the critical role our oceans play in our climate.”

Tara is visiting Liverpool as part of her latest mission to raise support for marine protection in advance of the UN Oceans Conference this June in Nice.