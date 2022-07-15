Direct payments to low-income Liverpool households are starting to be paid out by the UK government’s Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) this month. Here is the latest information.

The ongoing cost of living crisis is financially crippling millions of households throughout the United Kingdom.

Prices of petrol and diesel are skyrocketing to astronomic highs, grocery shopping is becoming more expensive, monthly energy bills are increasing - all of which is putting a huge strain on low-income Liverpool households.

With UK inflation standing at 9.1 percent - which is its highest rate in 40 years - the government is attempting to alleviate these concerns through issuing a £37 billion support package.

Here is everything you need to know about the payment, such as the date it will be paid out, the criteria you need to meet to be eligible and how to apply and claim in Liverpool.

What is the cost of living payment?

Direct payments to help with the soaring costs of living in the UK will be paid to the eight million people that are eligible at the time of publication.

It involves two different payments that total to £650.

The first payment amounts to £326, whilst the second will be the remaining £324.

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment?

The Cost of Living payment of £650 will see over eight million households eligible across the country.

This includes all Liverpool households that are already entitled to a payment from the following benefits:

Universal Credit

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Working Tax Credit

Child Tax Credit

Pension Credit

To be eligible for the first instalment of £326, you must have been entitled to one of the above benefits between the period 26 April 2022 to 25 May 2022.

According to official government statistics, 13-percent of households in the North West of England are estimated to be eligible, amounting to 820,000 different people.

In Liverpool, it is expected that 81,600 families will be able to receive the means-tested Cost of Living payment.

How will the cost of living payment be paid?

The payment will be paid directly into the bank accounts of the eligible houselands and individuals.

When will people in Liverpool receive the payment?

The first instalment of £326 is scheduled to be paid into the bank accounts of those eligible by Sunday, 31 July 2022.

The last payment of £324 will be transferred in the autumn.

However, those who are eligible for the payment that are Tax credit claimants will receive the first payment by autumn.

This article will be updated with a specific date as and when more information is made available.

What has the DWP said?

A spokesman for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said: "We are on track to process the first instalment by the end of July.

"All eligible households will automatically receive the first instalment, and no one needs to worry they will miss out.