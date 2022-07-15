Liverpool currently has an amber weather warning but parts of Merseyside are already covered by the red alert with temperatures predicted reach in excess of 34℃.

The Met Office have issued a red extreme heat warning for the first time ever, as forecasters warn of a “very serious situation” amid the UK heatwave.

The warning covers a significant part of England, where temperatures could soar as high as 40℃ in some places.

Weather experts have issued red and amber danger to life weather warnings for extreme heat for Liverpool and Merseyside.

Here is everything you need to know, such as how long the warning is in place, how hot Liverpool will get and when the heatwave will end.

What is the weather warning and how long is it in place for?

Weather experts at the Met Office have issued an amber warning for extreme heat for Liverpool, Sefton, Wirral and Knowsley, where temperatures are expected to build to extremely hot levels in excess of 32℃.

The warning has been extended for a further 24-hours at the beginning of next week, starting from Sunday, 17 July at midnight. The three-day warning is expected to come to an end on Monday, 18 July at 11:59 pm.

However, the far more worrying red weather warning for extreme heat comes into affect at midnight on Monday, 18 July 2022. It is expected to end at 11:59 pm on Tuesday, 19 July 2022.

This red weather warning is currently in place over St Helens, where current forecasts predict temperatures could top out at 34℃ on Tuesday.

What have the Met Office said to expect?

The weather organisation have warned that exceptionally high temperatures are possible in Liverpool during Sunday and Monday, with the possibility that it could lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.

The Met Office has issued the following list of what to expect during the amber weather warning for extreme heat:

Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat

Substantial changes in working practices and daily routines to be required

Significantly more people likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers leading to increased risk of water safety incidents

Delays on road and road closures are possible, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel, with potential for significant welfare issues for those who experience even moderate delays

What will the weather be like in Liverpool for the rest of this week?

What will the weather be like in Liverpool for the rest of this week and the days of the weather warning? The following is the daily forecast for the rest of the week, commencing from Tuesday, 12 July 2022.

Tuesday, 12 July : Cloudy changing to sunny intervals (23℃)

: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals (23℃) Wednesday, 13 July: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals (18℃)

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals (18℃) Thursday, 14 July : Cloudy changing to sunny intervals (17℃)

: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals (17℃) Friday, 15 July: Overcast changing to sunny intervals (18℃)

Overcast changing to sunny intervals (18℃) Saturday, 16 July: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy skies (22℃)

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy skies (22℃) *Sunday, 17 July : Cloudy skies and extreme heat (27℃)

: Cloudy skies and extreme heat (27℃) *Monday, 18 July: Extreme heat and levels of sunshine (30℃)

Extreme heat and levels of sunshine (30℃) *Tuesday, 19 July: Extreme heat and cloudy skies (31℃)

*days that the Amber and Red weather warning is in place

When will the heatwave end in Liverpool?

