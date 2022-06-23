Here is the situation at Liverpool John Lennon Airport as of Thursday, 23 June 2022 - how many arrival or departure flights have been cancelled?

As flight cancellations are rife across the country - with budget airline easyJet the primary offender with hundreds of cancellations at airports in Bristol, Manchester and London recently - is the situation any better in Merseyside?

Following two years of disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the approaching summer months are expected to be incredibly busy as people are desperate to spend some time away to bask in some sunshine abroad.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool John Lennon Airport is renowned as one of the better airports in the UK, often dubbed as one of the more stress-free flying experiences.

So ahead of your journey - and to lower any levels of worry or stress - LiverpoolWorld has compiled a list of everything you need to know, such as why flights are getting cancelled, a list of each flight cancelled to or from Liverpool Airport and how to get a refund.

Why are flights being cancelled in the UK?

Liverpool John Lennon Airport also made the top ten, with 84.8 of flights running on time.

According to flight officials across the country, a large majority of easyJet cancellations that have hit Bristol Airport are due to ‘software errors’.

A spokesperson from the budget airline said: “While we expect to operate most of our remaining flying programme some may still be subject to some disruption”.

“We advise customers due to travel with us to continue to check Flight Tracker for the status of their flight before making their way to the airport.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and customers can apply for compensation in line with regulations.”

Problems with its fellow airline TUI - which is also seeing an increase in flight disruption not only in Bristol but across the country - have been described as ‘due to staff shortages’ due to varying contributive factors.

Whether it be staff testing positive for Covid-19 or the amount of workers losing their jobs during the pandemic catching up with airlines.

Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, has previously blamed airlines for their lack of preparedness for the busy summer months as the reason behind flight cancellations.

Mr Shapps - the UK’s Secretary for Transport - once criticised airlines for ‘seriously overselling flights’.

Have there been any flight cancellations from Liverpool John Lennon Airport today?

At the time of publication, there are no scheduled flight cancellations to or from Liverpool John Lennon Airport as of Thursday, 23 June 2022.

Am I entitled to a refund?

If an airline issues a cancellation of your flight, you are entitled to a full refund, a gift voucher or you can request to be rebooked for an alternative flight and date.