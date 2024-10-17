Urgent warning issued after deadly toxin found at Merseyside beauty spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An urgent warning has been issued in Merseyside after a toxicology report confirmed the ‘outbreak’ of a deadly toxin at a popular attraction.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The harmful substance presents a serious public health risk and was discovered in the waters around Crosby Marine Lake, affecting its popular activity centre.

Crosby Lakeside Adventure Centre facilitates a number of water-based activities including kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding and open water swimming. The area is also popular with parents of young children who are able to play around the edges of the lake as well as dog walkers who use the coast to exercise their pets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All activities and events in the area have been cancelled until further notice as tests confirmed the presence of the highly toxic blue-green algae. Coming into contact with this form of algae can prove life threatening to animals and cause serious health problems in humans, including rashes and vomiting.

Crosby Marine Lake. | David Brown

Sefton Council issued the warning on Thursday afternoon (October 17) and are working closely with the Environment Agency to find a resolution. According to the Environment Agency, not all blue-green algae blooms and scum are toxic, but it is impossible to verify using sight alone. Therefore, in cases of suspected blue-green algae, the official advice is always to err on the side of caution.

As a result, Sefton Council have acted quickly and notified local residents via a statement published on social media. It reads: “Unfortunately, due to an outbreak of blue green algae, the lake at Crosby Lakeside will be closed until further notice.

“The site is working closely with the Environment Agency to test the lake and is taking steps to address the issue, looking to reopen at the earliest opportunity. Crosby Lakeside apologises to all our lake users for any inconvenience but assures everyone that the matter is completely out of our control and the safety of our Lake user groups is our main priority.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not the first time the deadly toxin was found has been found in Crosby Marine Lake, with its presence also confirmed in July of this year. The lake was closed for a number of weeks, while a treatment course was carried out to remedy the issue. It reopened on August 10, after Sefton Council confirmed its water quality had returned to normal levels.

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook , X (twitter) , Instagram , TikTok and email us at [email protected] .