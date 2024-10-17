22 photos you'll only appreciate if you're from Liverpool

Those who grew up in the city will consider some pretty ordinary-looking shops, pubs, people and vehicles as proper Liverpool icons, rather than the monuments usually admired by tourists.

Providing a special feeling of ‘home’, all it can take is to see a picture of an old art installation or to walk past a derelict building that was once a thriving store to be transported back to the good old days.

From one of Liverpool’s most legendary buskers to the strange animal/fruit sculpture you’ll see dotted around the city, here are 22 photographs you’ll only appreciate if you’re from Liverpool.

1 . Superlambananas I always thought everyone knew what Superlambananas were but turns out a lot of people outside Liverpool don't. The original sculpture can be find on Tithebarne Street and it reflects the city's cargo history. Many more can be found around town too, including this one that featured outside St George's Hall in 2008. | Jim Dyson/Getty Images

2 . The Yellow Duckmarine Once a major attraction for both locals and tourists, Liverpool's Yellow Duckmarine tours took thousands of happy passengers - including the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip - on a voyage around the city, before splashing into the Albert Dock. Sadly, the 'Duck Bus' - a converted WW2 vehicle - is now just a memory, as the iconic vessels ceased operating in 2014 after a high-profile sinking in Salthouse Dock. But, you can experience similar fun with the new Splash Tours. | Getty

3 . City Fish & Chips, Hardman Street Something that is pretty special to Liverpool is our chippies, which are usually a combination of a fish and chip shop and a Chinese takeaway. This kind of picture probably confuses outsiders but gets us ready for a Friday night chippy tea. | Google Street View

4 . The heart Christmas tree The iconic heart Christmas tree at Liverpool ONE was one of those things that locals either loved or hated, but its sure to make all of us feel nostalgic as it no longer features in the city's festive celebrations. | Liverpool ONE