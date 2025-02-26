An Edge Hill student has been awarded a scholarship to further his unique research, exploring supressed LGBTQ+ figures.

Aiming to shine a light on queer culture and activism in Victorian and Edwardian times, twenty-one-year-old Jamie Freer, a third-year history student from Cheshire, is keen to explore what these periods of immense industrial and societal change meant for LGBTQ+ individuals and communities.

He plans to use the £500 award to buy relevant texts and travel to the National Archives in London in support of his research project 'Picking up Hairpins – Unpacking Queer Identity and Culture in Victorian and Edwardian England.'

Jamie wants to broaden the discussion beyond Victorian poet and playwright Oscar Wilde, who was famously jailed for his homosexuality. He aims to showcase other LGBTQ+ figures who have had their stories and achievements suppressed or overlooked during decades of enduring homophobic and transphobic legislation.

He explained: "I've got a few books on Victorian queer history, but academic articles are hard to find. As a transgender historian, I'm looking to bring a queer perspective to individuals’ achievements and historic events.

“Viewing them through a traditional lens has led to some historians misgendering historical trans figures like military surgeon Dr James Barry, a contemporary of Florence Nightingale. Some claim that misogyny was the reason he identified as male, rather than him being inherently transgender."

From 20th-century activism to the AIDS epidemic, Jamie has been interested in LGBTQ+ history from a young age. Access to a wealth of resources at college started him on a path to what he hopes is a "long career in researching queer history." He plans to undertake a Master’s degree once he graduate but ultimately wants to encourage meaningful discussions within academia and beyond.

Jamie continued: "In right-wing politics, there's a pervasive narrative that being trans is a phase or a craze. So now, more than ever, queer and trans people of all ages need evidence and stories to remind us of we've always been around and made significant contributions to society, whether that's through the arts or medicine.

“There are few mainstream books on these topics, and I'd love to be able to fill that gap. I see my work adding to a body of research empowering LGBTQ+ communities and supporting activism."

The Mark Flinn Award celebrates students keen to develop their skills by undertaking a research project which makes extensive use of historical evidence. Edge Hill has a broad programme of scholarships for prospective and current students, recognising practical and academic excellence.