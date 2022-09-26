Wagamama set to give out free curry to students in celebration of National Katsu Curry Day

To celebrate National Katsu Curry Day on Tuesday (September 27) Wagamama is offering students in Liverpool the chance to get their hands on the delicious curry.

Wagamama noodle union President Niko Omilana said: “As one of my first acts as noodle union president, I’m proud to announce free katsu to mark National Katsu Curry Day – a day to celebrate across the nation as we come together in honour of all things katsu.

“Make sure to sign up to the noodle union so that you don’t miss out on a free katsu curry and other epic prizes throughout the year!”

Omilana is set to make a surprise visit to a ‘to be announced’ Wagamama restaurant.

How to get the free Wagamama Katsu Curry in Liverpool?

Wagamama has announced that the first 50 students to arrive at their local Wagamama branch between 3-5pm on Tuesday (September 27) will receive a katsu curry of their choice.

The promotion will last for one day only and students can pick between the chicken katsu, yasai katsu, hot katsu or vegatsu.

All students must bring proof of their student ID and enter their student email address at noodleunion.wagamama.com to qualify.

The offer is not available for delivery, only dine-in.

Which Wagamama branches qualify for National Katsu Curry Day in Liverpool?

Wagamama is giving out free katsu curries per restaurant to celebrate National Katsu Curry Day. Here are the Wagamama branches in Liverpool: