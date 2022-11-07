As the cost of living crisis bites deepr this winter, ‘warm hubs’ are being created around the region to help people through the colder months.

Merseyside residents are facing a difficult winter as energy bills, inflation and the general cost of living soar. Some families already face the tough choice of heating or eating.

Liverpool City Council have held an emergency meeting to plan for the growing crisis, including the proposed introduction of ‘warm banks’ or ‘warm hubs’ to help protect residents.

Warm banks are places where families and individuals who are unable to afford the rocketing cost of home heating can go once the weather turns colder.

Council buildings, libraries, art galleries, community centres and places of worship could all be utilised.

Where to find a warm hub in Liverpool

Liverpool City Council are yet to release a public list of places to go, but in response to a Freedom of Information request in October said they offer warm spaces with free access to books, wi-fi and public computers at local libraries including Central Library and 14 Community Libraries across the city.

Advertisement

The council say there will also be several planned activities in libraries throughout the winter period, with support and assistance offered via the council’s websites.

Meanwhile, National Museums Liverpool has said it will welcome people into all its buildings to keep warm. “Our museums and galleries are public spaces, so the comfort of our visitors is of the utmost importance,” a spokesperson said.

Around 40 Catholic social clubs in the Archdiocese of Liverpool will also open their doors to visitors, providing free tea, coffee and biscuits with access to TV and wifi. The ‘warm and cosy’ parish centres are open to all during the winter months, from 1.00 pm-3.30 pm, but opening days will vary. You can see the full list of clubs and opening times on liverpoolcatholic.org.uk .

Christ the King, Childwall, is part of the Archdiocese of Liverpool’s warm and cosy initiative. Image: Wikimedia Commons

You can also find any local shops, pubs, eateries and other businesses offering a warm bank service on the Warm Space website, which offers an interactive map of venues that have signed up to the initiative.

Where to find a warm hub in Sefton

Advertisement

From Monday November 7, Sefton’s Warm Spaces will be open to the public, including libraries, places of worship and community centres. The venues and services available differ each day, from Basic Hubs offering access to a warm space to Enhanced Hubs which offer hot meals and activities.

Enhanced Hubs include Formby Luncheon Club, Liverpool Road Methodist Church and Birkdale Community Hub & Library. Warm Spaces are available across the region and the council have provided a list of services available each day.

Cllr Trish Hardy, Sefton Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Housing said: ““Sadly, they will be much needed by those people across the Borough who are in real fear of putting on their heating in this national cost of living crisis.”

Where to find a warm hub in Wirral

Wirral Council announced their Warm Hubs initiative in August, and nine venues are now offering spaces to keep warm across the region. The Warm Hubs are located in New Brighton, Beechwood, Moreton, Seacombe, New Ferry and Birkenhead across places of worship and community spaces.

Christ the King Church in Birkenhead is offering free refreshments and St Mark’s Church, New Ferry, offers free hot drinks on Friday mornings. Birkenhead Salvation Army also offers a free two-course meal on Tuesdays. The full list of Warm Hubs can be found at Wirral Info Hub.

Advertisement

Where to find a warm hub in Knowsley