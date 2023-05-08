Register
Watch: Eurovision fans caught up in beer queues so long we had to film it in time lapse

The line for one of the beer stands snaked for hundreds of metres.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 8th May 2023, 12:29 BST

The 2023 Song Contest officially kicked off on Monday as the acts were presented to the public and media at the Turquoise Carpet opening ceremony and The Big Eurovision Welcome concert took place in the city.

Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Atomic Kitten and The Vivienne were among a host of stars to take to the stage for the latter event on St George’s Plateau, but certain parts of the celebration didn’t go as smoothly as planned.

There were some issues reported among the 25,000 strong crowd with ‘a few’ people being helped over the barriers by stewards amid the excitement. Co-host Joel Dommett asked the crowd to spread out before the evening’s entertainment eventually began on time.

One fan told LiverpoolWorld: “It was badly organised and there were overcrowding concerns.” There were also massive queues for refreshments with the lines for what fans said were ‘one of only two beer stands’ snaking so far they had to film it in time-lapse. Watch the video above to see the huge queue as it snaked up to Lime Street Station at around 7.15pm on Monday night.

Crowds during the National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome event outside St George’s Hall. Image: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for The National LotteryCrowds during the National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome event outside St George’s Hall. Image: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for The National Lottery
