Thousands of far-right protestors assembled at Liverpool’s Pier Head on Saturday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As far-right protests became violent on Saturday (August 3), anti-racism campaigners assembled in opposition.

The two sides gathered at Liverpool’s Pier Head at around 2.00pm, separated by a wall of riot police, as far-right protests spun out of control across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially beginning as a peaceful protest, bricks were hurled at riot police, a phone repair shop was looted and a police officer was forced off a motorbike and attacked. Racist and Islamophobic slurs could be heard and the Strand was closed as the violence worsened.

Counter protestors stood at the Pier Head. | Emma Dukes

But, counter protestors stood strong, making it clear that the hatred was not welcome in Liverpool. Many held ‘stand up to racism’ signs, while others read ‘protest us from the EDL’. Their voices overpowered the hate-fuelled shouting, as they chanted ‘Liverpool is anti-fascist’ over and over.

Watch the full video above to hear the powerful chant as far-right protestors look on.