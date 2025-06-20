The Met Office predicts Liverpool will reach 31°C on Friday.

Liverpool is set for the hottest day of 2025 as the Met Office predicts temperatures up to 31°C today (June 20).

An amber heat health warning, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), is in force across the country until 9.00am on Monday (June 23), with the UKHSA warning that significant impacts are likely across health and social care services due to the high temperatures.

The UKHSA says this could include a rise in deaths, particularly among those ages 65 and over or with health conditions. There may also be impacts on younger age groups and there could be issues managing medicines.

Young people jump into King’s Dock to cool off. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images | Getty Images

The hottest conditions in Liverpool are expected from around 5.00pm today, with the city seeing temperatures over or around 30°C until 9.00pm.

While the Met Office predicts eastern England could see temperatures up to 34°C on Saturday, Liverpool will be slightly milder with a high of 28°C.

And, it looks like Saturday will be the last day of hot conditions for Liverpool, with Sunday dropping to 22°C and bringing the chance of cloud of rain. Monday will see sunny intervals but the temperature will fall to 19°C.