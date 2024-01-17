There was traffic and travel disruption as Merseyside experienced its first snowfall of the year on Tuesday

More snow is forecast to fall on Merseyside this week as the arctic blast that saw temperatures plummet to -14°C in some parts of the UK on Tuesday night continues to bring wintry conditions. The Met Office said it was the coldest January night since 2019.

Overnight temperatures in Liverpool dropped to -1°C, with a 'feels like' temperature of -3°C, and that trend will continue for the next few evenings. It means more frozen cars, precarious footpaths and the potential for travel disruption.

Merseyside residents awoke to beautiful wintry landscapes on Tuesday after the first snow of the year fell in the early hours and continued to fall on some parts, including Liverpool city centre, until around 8.30am.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice was issued and is currently in place across Merseyside, ending at 12.00pm on Wednesday. The alert will come back into force at 12.00am on Thursday, ending at 11.59pm.

A beautiful snow covered Sefton Park. Image: Emily Bonner

BBC Weather predicts Liverpool will see further snowfall on Thursday evening, between 7.00pm and 10.00pm, when the 'feels like' temperature will again drop to -3°C.

BBC Weather five-day forecast for Liverpool