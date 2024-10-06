Hurricane Kirk, a 'huge wall of snow' and '-10°C icy blasts' are dominating the weather headlines, but what can we actually expect in Merseyside?

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has said that snow may fall in some areas of the UK next week as temperatures continue to dip. The country is set to be hit by unsettled weather and remnants of Hurricane Kirk may bring heavy rain and strong winds to some areas. Further into next week, there may be some flurries of sleet or snow.

There were rumours of snow hitting areas such as the Midlands, Wales, Cotswolds, Hampshire and the Lake District, as reported by The Mirror. However, the Met Office has rubbished this, stating that while temperatures will dip next week, only northern parts of Scotland are likely to see flurries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office has said in its latest long-range forecast for Thursday, October 10 until Saturday, October 19: “The forecast period looks most likely to be mostly unsettled, with frequent bouts of wind and rain associated with areas of low pressure. There remains a threat of ex-Hurricane Kirk bringing very wet and windy conditions to some parts of the UK, especially the south, although the centre of this system looks most likely to track across northern France.

“Scotland and Northern Ireland are more likely to turn colder with showers from Wednesday, the colder weather (perhaps some snow on Scottish mountains) then gradually working its way south by the end of the week. Perhaps turning a little more settled for some areas as we head into next weekend, although detail by this stage is very low confidence.”

Snow may hit northern Scotland next week as temperatures plummet. | WXCharts

According to WXCharts, which uses data from Metdesk, snow looks likely to fall in northern Scotland from around Thursday, October 10, with higher areas such as Inverness and Fort William. This may spread further west by Saturday, October 12. The snowy period over northern Scotland looks likely to last until around Tuesday, October 15.

In Liverpool, heavy rain is expected to arrive on Sunday evening (October 6) but by Monday the region can expect sunny spells and there is currently no indication of snow, or icy blasts, with the lowest overnight temperatures predicted to be 4°C. Heading further into next week the weather looks set to be overcast but dry.

Five day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

🌧️ Sunday , October 6: Cloudy changing to heavy rain by early evening. High of 17°C. Low of 8°C.

, October 6: Cloudy changing to heavy rain by early evening. High of 17°C. Low of 8°C. ⛅ Monday , October 7: Light rain changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 19°C. Low of 9°C.

, October 7: Light rain changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 19°C. Low of 9°C. ⛅ Tuesday , October 8: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 19°C. Low of 9°C.

, October 8: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 19°C. Low of 9°C. ☁️ Wednesday , October 9: Overcast. High of 18°C. Low of 4°C.

, October 9: Overcast. High of 18°C. Low of 4°C. ☁️ Thursday, October 10: Cloudy. High of 14°C. Low of 4°C.