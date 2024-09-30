Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Elaine and Philip Marco were killed in a flooding incident last year, with the Mossley Hill road described as a ‘death trap’.

A section of major Liverpool road - where two people tragically drowned in a submerged car - has closed to the public as heavy rain batters Merseyside. Elaine and Philip Marco were killed in the flooding incident on Queens Drive in Mossley Hill last year, with the road described as a ‘death trap’ by residents and councillors alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On August 26, 2023, the couple’s car became trapped in flood water under a bridge on the busy road, which is prone to flooding. It was closed for almost six months whilst investigative and reparative works took place. The Marcos, who were well-respected members of the city’s Jewish community, were described as a “quiet and humble couple” who were “very dedicated and devoted grandparents.”

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flood sensors, signage and barriers were installed in response to the tragedy, as well as replacement gullies, upgraded street lighting and pothole maintenance . As well as measuring water levels, the sensors are said to provide long-term data showing how quickly or slowly water is getting through, as well as aiding future maintenance works.

Queens Drive remains closed this morning (July 10). | Liverpool City Council

Queens Drive reopened in February, however, it was closed for more than a month this summer, following torrential rain and a weather warning for thunderstorms on July 10. Heavy rain and flooding under the railway bridge between Dovedale Road and North Mossley Hill Road caused the sensors to be activated and, after investigative and repair works, the area reopened on August 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for ‘heavy’ and ‘persistent’ rain, the busy road has once again closed to the public as a ‘precautionary measure’. The rain alert is in force until 8.00pm on Monday (September 30), with the weather service warning of flooding across large swathes of the North West, including the whole of Merseyside.

Confirming the road closure on X, a spokesperson for Liverpool City Council said: “Queens Drive, by Dovedale Road, has been closed as a precautionary safety measure during this heavy rain. The road is expected to reopen early tomorrow morning .Diversions are in place. Apologies for any inconvenience.”

Lord Mayor of Liverpool and councillor for Penny Lane, Richard Kemp, added that the closure is expected until 7.00am on Tuesday (October 1) to “allow full drainage from all surrounding roads.”

As a result of the closure, Arriva’s 68/A bus service is currently operating via Rose Lane in both directions, omitting Aigburth Vale, Queens Drive and Dovedale.