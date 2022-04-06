A yellow weather warning has been issued to the Merseyside area by the Met Office - just in time for the Grand National 2022.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Liverpool and the surrounding Merseyside area.

Experts have forecast strong winds overnight and through to tomorrow.

Tumultuous weather that is set to come on the eve of this year’s Grand National Festival, with gates opening at 11 am on Thursday, April 6.

Here is everything that you need to know about the weather in Liverpool this week.

How long is the yellow weather warning in place?

It will start at 8 pm on Wednesday evening and is set to last until 5 am on Thursday morning.

What does a yellow weather warning mean and what to expect?

According to the official Met Office website, a yellow weather warning means that the weather will cause low level impacts and disruption.

Many people will still be able to carry on their normal daily routines, but there is a good chance some will be greatly impacted by the worsening conditions.

The warning also means that strong winds are set to arrive in Liverpool.

This is what you can expect:

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry travel possible

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short-term loss of power and other services in some locations

What has the Met Office said?

Tonight (April 6)

The Met Office are expecting winds across the region to grow stronger this evening, with gusts of up to of 43mph at around 11 pm.

The conditions will not only be windy, but scattered heavy showers of rainfall will also hit Liverpool tonight.

There is also a risk of hail and some rumbles of thunder.

Maximum temperatures of 12℃ and lows of 3℃.

Tomorrow (April 7)

Cloudy skies in the morning with strong gale force winds sweeping Merseyside peaking with gusts of up to 56mph at 5:00am.

Showery once again with fairly regular outbreaks of rain.

Winds are set to ease heading into the afternoon - with a chance for a sunny spell or two, too.

A cold day overall with highs of only 8℃ and lows of 6℃.

Friday (April 8)

The morning will be quite cold but skies are expected to clear into the early afternoon.

Sunny spells are expected to occur between 10 am and 4 pm with mild highs of 8℃.

Temperatures are expected to plummet heading into the evening, with a chance of rainfall at 7 pm.

Overnight frost is expected with feels-like temperatures of 3℃.

The weekend (April 9-10)

Sunny intervals earlier in the day on Saturday, but skies are expected to be largely cloudy heading into the evening.

Temperatures are to remain fairly cold with highs of only 8℃ and lows of 5℃.

Whilst Sunday is forecast to be a miserable day overall.

Grey clouds and scattered showers heading towards lunchtime, but temperatures are set to be milder with highs of 10℃.

Nothing but cloudy skies to end the day.

Will it snow in Liverpool this week?