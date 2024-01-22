Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Met Office weather warning is in place across Merseyside as Storm Isha brings heavy winds to the region.

Storm Isha hit Merseyside on Sunday (January 21) evening, bringing wind gust speeds of more than 60mph and disruption to public transport services and chaos to airports across the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An amber weather warning was in place from 6.00pm on Sunday, with the public advised to stay indoors and avoid local beauty spots, such as beaches and woodlands. Although the amber alert has now ended in Merseyside, a yellow warning for wind remains in force until 12.00pm on Monday.

Some Merseyrail services experienced 'minor' disruption on Monday morning and Stagecoach advised customers to allow extra travel time as there 'may be some disruption' as a result of fallen trees.

'Blustery' conditions are expected to continue until Wednesday, with a further yellow alert for wind in place from 4.00pm on Tuesday until 12.00pm the following day.

Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool