Liverpool weather: Met Office warning in place as Storm Isha continues to bring 'blustery showers'
Strong winds will continue across Liverpool and Merseyside.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Met Office weather warning is in place across Merseyside as Storm Isha brings heavy winds to the region.
Storm Isha hit Merseyside on Sunday (January 21) evening, bringing wind gust speeds of more than 60mph and disruption to public transport services and chaos to airports across the UK.
Advertisement
Advertisement
An amber weather warning was in place from 6.00pm on Sunday, with the public advised to stay indoors and avoid local beauty spots, such as beaches and woodlands. Although the amber alert has now ended in Merseyside, a yellow warning for wind remains in force until 12.00pm on Monday.
Some Merseyrail services experienced 'minor' disruption on Monday morning and Stagecoach advised customers to allow extra travel time as there 'may be some disruption' as a result of fallen trees.
'Blustery' conditions are expected to continue until Wednesday, with a further yellow alert for wind in place from 4.00pm on Tuesday until 12.00pm the following day.
Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool
- ⚠️ Monday, January 22 - Yellow weather warning for wind. High 8°C. Low 6°C
- ⚠️ Tuesday, January 23 - Yellow weather warning for wind. High 13°C. Low 9°C.
- ⚠️ Wednesday, January 24 - Yellow weather warning for wind. High 10°C. Low 6°C
- ☁️ Thursday, January 25 - Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High 12°C. Low 7°C
- ☁️ Friday, January 26 - Clear changing to overcast by early evening. High 8°C. Low 6°C