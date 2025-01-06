Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued new weather warnings as further heavy snow is set to descend on the UK.

Large swathes of the country woke up to wintry scenes on Sunday (January 5), with much of the North West - including Liverpool and Merseyside - covered in a thick blanket of snow.

An amber weather warning was in place throughout the weekend, as the heavy snowfall caused disruption to Merseyrail services, bus operations and caused Liverpool John Lennon Airport to close its runway.

A yellow warning for snow and ice ended at 12.00pm today (Monday, January 6), however, flood alerts remain in force and a new weather warning has been issued, beginning at 5.00pm.

A snow-covered Liverpool. | National World

The yellow alert covers parts of the Midlands and Southern England, as well as some parts of Merseyside, and will end at 10.00am on Tuesday (January 7). While Liverpool is not currently affected by the alert, nearby areas such as Kirkby and Ormskirk are covered by the warning.

According to the Met Office, further wintry showers and icy stretches are expected across Liverpool and Merseyside on Monday night, with the temperature dropping to as low as -3 °C. Tuesday will see a mix of rain, sleet, snow and hail, but Wednesday and Thursday will ‘most likely’ be dry.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Met Office added: “Things look to turn more settled towards the end of the week, although further weak fronts may push in from the west on Friday and into the weekend, which may possibly bring a little more snow to some parts.”