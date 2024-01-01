Weather experts have warned flooding of homes, businesses and roads is possible.

Flooding in Bebington.

Storm Gerrit and its eerie thundersnow storm may have come and gone, but Merseyside is braced for more bad weather at the start of the new year. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for heavy rain in the region and has warned that flooding is possible.

The caution runs from 5pm on Monday 1 January until 9pm on Tuesday January 2, but does not cover the whole of Merseyside. Sefton and northern Liverpool are currently unaffected, but the southern parts of Liverpool, Wirral and Knowsley can expect heavy rain.

The first major downpour is forecast to begin at around 4pm on Monday and continues overnight, before abating in the small hours. The worst of the rain will return at lunchtime on Tuesday and continue into the early evening.

Bebington and other parts of Wirral suffered flooding on the roads during Storm Pia last month and are under yellow alert once again. The Met Office say flooding of homes, businesses and roads is possible, with bus and train services likely affected too.

Met Office yellow weather alert for rain on 1 & 2 January.

Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool