Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool as flood alert in place across England

Flood alerts remain in place in some parts of the country as heavy rain continues to fall.

Parts of the north west could experience 'heavy showers' on Wednesday, as the gloomy August weather continues. However, Liverpool is expected to see a little bit of sunshine, with the worst of the rain ending by around lunchtime.

The Met Office predicts a fairly sunny weekend for Merseyside too, with high temperatures of 20°C on both Saturday and Sunday.

Flood alerts are in place in other parts of the country, with heavy rain set to batter southern coastal regions as well as Tyne and Wear.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

Wednesday, August 30: Light rain changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 17°C

: Cloudy. High of 16°C Friday, September 1: Overcast changing to light showers in the afternoon. High of 19°C

Overcast changing to light showers in the afternoon. High of 19°C Saturday, September 2 : Sunny. High of 20°C

: Sunny. High of 20°C Sunday, September 3: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 20°C

Flood alerts in force for England

Flood alerts remain in place in some parts of the country, following the tragic death of a married couple in Mossley Hill. According to the Environment Agency, the coast from Silloth to St Bees, Somerset coast and Tyne and Wear are at risk. The chance of flooding in Liverpool is low.

Long range weather forecast (September 3-12)