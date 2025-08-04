The Met Office has issued weather warnings as Storm Floris hits Liverpool.

A yellow warning for wind is in force until 11.59pm, covering a swathe of the northern half of the UK - including Liverpool - while Scotland is covered by an amber warning.

The warnings are as a result of Storm Floris which is forecast to be an “unseasonably disruptive storm” bringing very strong winds of up to 90mph and some heavy rain.

Dan Suri, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, said: “Much of Scotland is likely to see gusts of 50-70mph with more than 80mph on some exposed coasts, hills and bridges.

“Western coastal areas will see the highest gusts late morning, with the strongest winds transferring to northeastern Scotland by late afternoon. Across the wider Yellow warning area, many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40-50mph, with 60mph likely at higher elevations and around some exposed coasts.”

The Met Office says there may be disruption to public transport services in Liverpool as well as road closures, damage to buildings and a danger to life.

Met Office hour-by-hour weather forecast for Liverpool (August 4)

10.00am: Heavy rain. Wind gust: 38mph.

11.00am: Heavy rain. Wind gust: 42mph.

12.00pm: Light showers. Wind gust: 46mph.

1.00pm: Sunny. Wind gust: 46mph.

2.00pm: Sunny. Wind gust: 47mph.

3.00pm: Sunny. Wind gust: 44mph.

4.00pm: Sunny intervals. Wind gust: 42mph.

5.00pm: Sunny. Wind gust: 41mph.

6.00pm: Sunny. Wind gust: 39mph.

7.00pm: Sunny. Wind gust: 36mph.

8.00pm: Sunny. Wind gust: 30mph.

9.00pm: Clear. Wind gust: 32mph.

10.00pm: Partly cloudy. Wind gust: 35mph.

11.00pm: Partly cloudy. Wind gust: 35mph.