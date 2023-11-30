The Met Office says there is 'a risk of snow' for some regions.

The Met Office is warning of widespread frost, snow and sub-zero temperatures, as cold air from Scandinavia sweeps across the UK.

On Wednesday, Merseyside Police issued advice about how to stay safe in the cold weather, and urged the public to be 'extra careful' and ensure cars are not left unattended while they warm up.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "There will be widespread overnight frosts for much of the UK in the coming days and a risk of snow for some regions.

"Much colder conditions are expected to affect the UK for the rest of this week and into the weekend, with daytime temperatures rooted in single figures and overnight temperatures falling well below freezing in many places."

A yellow weather warning is in place today for snow and ice across parts of southwest England, however, Merseyside is not currently affected.

The temperature is set to fall to as low as -4°C across Merseyside and the region is expected to see hail and sleet in the coming days. BBC Weather had predicted snowfall around Liverpool over the weekend, however this is now looking unlikely.