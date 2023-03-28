The local amenities may be lacking but the area’s bustling nightlife and creative vibe more than make up for it.

The Baltic Triangle has been named the coolest place to live in Liverpool and ranked fifth overall in a national poll to find the top 50 coolest places to live in the UK, but what is it actually like living here?

Whilst the area has many places to eat, drink and be merry, we want to delve deeper into the benefits and disadvantages of the hipster neighbourhood. We've got the inside guide to the best and worst bits about actually living here.

Location: Situated in the periphery of the city centre, its short walk into the thick of it can be dangerous - for your wallet, that is. Being so close to Liverpool ONE, you can expect your purse to take a beating.

Nightlife: Not having to take a taxi to get home after a night out in town is great, but you don’t have to venture far to find a number of places for a night out. With plenty of bars and live music venues, you can happily have a night on the tiles here.

Noise levels: The ongoing gentrification of the area means that you might get woken up by the sound of construction. Drilling, hammering and builders shouting at one another means that if you like a lie-in, you might want to keep your windows shut. The same goes if you’re working from home and your job, let’s say, requires you to record voiceovers.

Amenities: There are no medical facilities, library or train stations. However, Liverpool Baltic is expected to open in 2025, linking up the area to the Merseyrail network. For now, in terms of public transport, your options are to get the bus or schlep it over to Central Station.

Shops: Whilst you won’t find any of the usual suspects here, you won’t struggle to get groceries. There’s Go Local, which has all your store cupboard essentials and Chung Wah, an Asian supermarket which has fresh, frozen and dried ingredients to inspire a plethora of fakeaway dishes you might want to rustle up.

Inside the Baltic Triangle.

Eating: If you can’t be bothered to cook, you’re absolutely spoilt for choice at the number of options. The Baltic Market has the biggest selections, with around ten independent street food traders at any given time showcasing the world through street food.

The vibe: Whilst it’s not the most family-friendly spot to call home, it certainly has bags of character and might just be the perfect spot for young urban professionals to lay roots.

For the full lowdown on what it is really like to live in the Baltic Triangle watch the video at the top of this page.

