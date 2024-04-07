Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People living in the United States, Canada and Mexico will observe a rare celestial event on Monday (April 8) as a total solar eclipse will plunge the locations into total darkness.

A rare celestial phenomenon, solar eclipses occur when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, shielding the Sun from parts of the globe. The result is a thin ring of light as the moon blocks out the sun and darkness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly, UK residents won’t see the total eclipse on Monday, but sky-watchers and stargazers will able to observe a partial eclipse over parts of the country - including in Liverpool and Merseyside.

What is a solar eclipse?

According to NASA , a solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun and completely or partially obscures Earth’s view of the sun. A total eclipse entirely blocks out the sun’s light, whereas a partial eclipse simply obscures a portion of the sun, making it look as if a portion of the sun is missing, giving it a crescent shape. During a total or annular solar eclipse, people outside the area covered by the moon’s inner shadow see a partial solar eclipse.

When and where will the partial solar eclipse be visible in the UK?

The West and North of the UK will be able to catch a glimpse of the eclipse on Monday evening, between 7.52pm and 8.51pm - though the viewing windows will differ at each location. To see the celestial event, clear skies are needed and it is advisable to be on high ground.

When will Liverpool see a partial solar eclipse?

According to the Royal Observatory , the partial solar eclipse will be visible in Liverpool, on Monday (April 8). Liverpool will see a maximum of 3.1% coverage at 7.57pm, with partial eclipse only visible for five minutes - between 7.55pm and 8.00pm.

How to watch the partial solar eclipse in Liverpool

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While you may be able to catch a glimpse of the eclipse in Liverpool - provided you are on high ground and skies are clear - you can also watch the total eclipse online. Starting at 6.00pm (UK time), NASA will be livestreaming the event, which can be viewed here.

When is the next solar eclipse?