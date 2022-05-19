Where to eat in Liverpool for National Vegetarian Week

Not everyone is willing to go veggie so here’s a choice of places that cater for both vegetarians and the meat eaters in your group.

According to a recent You Gov survey, more than a quarter of people in the UK are considering reducing the amount of meat they eat.

National Vegetarian Week has been inspiring the nation to try more veggie food for 30 years.

Choosing more veggie options is one of the best things we can all do for the planet.

Evidence shows that plant-based food has far fewer carbon emissions than meat, and it can also be a cheaper, healthy choice for households on tight budgets.

On average, you can eat 30% less meat by having just two meat-free days a week.

Group of friends eating in a restaurant. Image: NDABCREATIVITY - stock.adobe.com

To celebrate the occasion, we're taking a look at some of the best places where Liverpool diners can chow down on some tasty meat-free options.

Now we know there's no shortage of purely plant-based restaurants, but there are also some great venues around the city that cater to omnivores.

Mowgli - Chat bombs, treacle tamarind fries and mango lassi

With the original Mowgli still located on Bold Street, a larger premises on Water street and additional venues located up and down the country, the Indian street food restaurant has a cult following thanks to founder Nisha Katona and the flavourful food served in her restaurants. Chat bombs, treacle tamarind fries and mango lassi are just some of the veggie-friendly menu items on offer.

Maray - Famous Disco Cauliflower

If you're heading to Maray, which has venues at the Royal Albert Dock, Allerton Road and Bold Street, then there's one thing you have to try, and that's their famous Disco Cauliflower. Flavoured with tahini, chermoula, and harissa whilst adorned with pomegranates and flaked almonds, it elevates the vegetable to a whole new level.

The Carousel Cheese Company

Carousel Cheese Company

The Carousel Cheese Company is Liverpool’s first revolving cheese carousel. Featuring the best of the British Isles, you can find cheese, crackers and wines to pair alongside them - all presented on a revolving sushi style conveyor belt. It’s just one of the offers from The GPO Food Hall in the Metquarter.

Madre - Tacos, nachos and quesadillas