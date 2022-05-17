Top ten vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Liverpool according to TripAdvisor

It’s National Vegetarian Week from May 16 to 22 - here are the best 10 restaurants in Liverpool who specialise in vegan and vegetarian food.

National Vegetarian Week encourages people to think about the food they consume and if it would be possible to make a lifestyle switch.

Many people choose vegan or vegetarian diets as they are more environmentally friendly and one of the easiest ways to reduce personal carbon emissions.

For others it’s a choice based on compassion for animals, or health reasons - compared with meat eaters, vegetarians tend to consume less saturated fat and cholesterol.

Or maybe you just fancy a change.

These are the best vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Liverpool according to TripAdvisor.

1. Indigo Greens

This vegan cafe comes top of the list according to TripAdvisor.

Their menu includes the famous rainbow roast which is a cacophony of colour and vegetables.

📝 Alan19721948 wrote: “Best vegan food around without a doubt, service is brilliant and friendly. They were voted the best vegan restaurant at VegFestUK 2019.”

📍 Address: 132 Queens Drive, Clubmoor, Liverpool, L13 0AL

2. Dale Street Kitchen and Bar by Shino

This eatery is known for its mega brunches but they also have a wide range of vegetarian options.

Notable items on their menu include falafel, halloumi kebab and dolmades.

📝 ACW1963 wrote: “We thoroughly enjoyed our dinner here, food was fresh and so delicious. Staff were friendly and helpful - we would definitely recommend and come back on our next trip to Liverpool.”

📍 Address: Unit 3, Westminster Chambers, 90 Dale Street, Liverpool, L2 5TF.

3. Pippin’s Corner

The bistro serves a range of lunch options as well as delicious home baked goods.

A fan favourite of the vegetarians are the spicy eggs on toast.

📝 Kaye W wrote: “Lovely food and service. Staff were amazing, there were super delicious and high quality dishes.”

📍 Address: 64 Lark Lane, Liverpool, L17 8UU

4. Aldente Restaurant and Bar

Coming in at number four is the Aldente Restaurant and Bar.

Their most popular dishes for vegetarians include Al Dente Pizza (goats cheese, onion and mozzarella), halloumi burger and a falafel wrap.

📝 S0phieewards97 wrote: “Lovely food and staff, atmosphere was great and the service was quick and efficient, will be coming back.”

📍Address: 1 Lark Lane, Aigburth, Liverpool, L17 8UN

5. Greek Taverna

Tapas is the star of the show at the Greek restaurant - their menu includes spanakopita, papoutsaki and fried courgettes.

📝 Vtozser wrote: “Best Greek restaurant I have ever been to. Kind and lovely staff - would highly recommend it.”

📍Address: 76 Bold Street, Liverpool, L1 4HR

6. The Old Hardware Shop

This family run vegan cafe opened in 2014.

Their menu includes the vegan big breakfast, Jaffa cake cupcakes and maple and pecan pie.

📝 Zuzutron wrote: “A really delightful vegan cafe. Friendly staff and great food. If you’re after vegan cakes, they’re made on the premises.”

📍Address: 8 Woolton Street, Woolton Village, Liverpool, L25 5JA

7. Bundobust

This Indian restaurant is full of vegan and vegetarian options - they include mung chatpata, sweetcorn chevdo, okra fries, bhel puri and raghda pethis.

📝 Al_th_scot wrote: “Very tasty Indian street food complimented by a fantastic selection of craft beer. Well worth seeking out if looking for a casual, cheap eat in Liverpool.”

📍Address: 17-19 Bold Street First Floor, Liverpool, L1 4DN

8. Chamber 36

This Asian restaurant offers many vegan options including summer rolls with spring onion, vermicelli tofu and peanut sauce and vegan croquettes in a creamy mushroom sauce.

📝 Naomi C wrote: “Excellent staff, very pleasant and welcoming. A great menu for vegans which is always half the struggle when arranging a meal out for the whole family.”

📍Address: 45-49 Berry Street, Liverpool, L1 9DF

9. The Floating Grace

This is not your average restaurant as this eatery is inside a boat on the famous Albert Dock.

They offer vegan nut roasts on their boat cruises.

📝 Chatawayl wrote: “It’s great value for money and we really enjoyed it. I had a gluten free, vegan nut roast which was delicious.”

📍Address: Albert Dock, Salthouse Quay, Liverpool, L3 4AE

10. YourThai Cafe

This Thai restaurant has vegetable spring rolls, deep fried dumplings and spicy noodles - all suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

📝 BiondaSam wrote: “My partner and I ordered three vegan dishes and they were extremely fresh and delicious.”