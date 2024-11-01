Those hoping to see a free show this year in Liverpool may have to look a little harder – or upward.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Later this week, we’ll all be asked to throw in a penny for the guy, gather round a bonfire and pay to stand somewhere to watch colourful shapes emerge into the sky.

That is a rather dry way of describing November 5 and Bonfire Night which is popular throughout the Liverpool City Region with displays put on outside pubs, sports clubs and wherever you can find a bit of free land. Fireworks are so popular in our part of the world, Southport even hosts musical fireworks championships every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those hoping to see a free show this year in Liverpool may have to look a little harder – or upward – as once again the city council will not be providing any such events this time round. Why not though?

Fireworks at Liverpool Pier Head. Image: Pete - stock.adobe.com | Pete - stock.adobe.com

With alternative displays and cost cutting measures at the forefront of thinking at Town Halls across the city region, the local authority said back in 2022 they had decided a longer term activity aimed at families would be more cost effective than one night of colourful display. In its place is the River of Light event, stretched over the city centre.

The city council has confirmed it gets more value for money through staging the longer event than a single evening of fireworks.

Across 12 nights a dozen art installations have been placed at different locations for viewing each evening. It was first introduced in 2016 first as a fireworks display, then developed into an art trail in the years since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The large scale designs have been constructed around the theme of play for this year. The trail is self-guided with no need to book a ticket.

Liverpool River of Light 2024 - Bunch of Tulips. | Emma Dukes

The light installations are switched on at 5pm and switched off at 9pm every evening. Speaking two years ago about the decision to move away from fireworks, Cllr Harry Doyle, cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, said: “Fireworks were never part of our plan for River of Light.

“We took the decision that it was better to spend our resources on 17-nights of family-friendly activity rather than one night of fireworks.”

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].