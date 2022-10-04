Liverpool’s water supplier United Utilities given the green light to charge customers an additional £24.1 million

Liverpool water supplier United Utilities will be able to raise prices for customers after meeting its targets.

Eleven water companies across England and Wales have been fined a combined total of £150 million, due to missing targets set by regulatory body, Ofwat.

United Utilities were among the best performing companies and have been allowed to charge customers more.

Whereas, Thames Water and Southern Water are the worst performers and will be forced to reimburse customers £51m and £28.3m respectively.

Britain recently recorded its driest summer since 1975 with areas across the UK announced in drought and hose pipe bands administered nationwide.

David Black, the chief executive of Ofwat for England and Wales, added: "When it comes to delivering for their customers, too many water companies are falling short.

"All water companies need to earn back the trust of customers and the public, and we will continue to challenge the sector to improve."

How did Liverpool’s water supplier United Utilities perform?

According to an Ofwat report, United Utilities were the second best performing water supplier behind Severn Trent Water. The North-West water company performed well on issues such as pollution incidents, supply interruptions, and internal sewer flooding.

United Utilities will be permitted to generate an additional 24.1 million in customer bills.

Which water companies are being fined?

Alongside Thames Water & Southern Water, nine companies were found to breach regulatory standards set by Ofwat. Here is a full list of the worst performing companies:

Affinity Water - £0.8m

Anglian Water - £8.5m

Dwr Cymru - £8m

Hafren Dyfrdwy - £0.4m

Northumbrian Water - £20.3m

SES Water - £0.3m

South East Water - £3.2m

South West Water - £13.3m

Southern Water - £28.3m

Thames Water - £51m

Yorkshire Water - £15.2

Which other water companies performed well?

Alongside United Utilities & Severn Trent Water, four water suppliers avoided breaching regulation including Bristol Water, Portsmouth Water, Wessex Water, and South Staffs Water.

Here’s a list of the best performing water companies: