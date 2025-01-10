Wirral Council says 'we know it’s not the news anyone wanted' as it cancels all bin collections due to snow
The local authority announced on Tuesday (January 7) that all collections had been suspended and has now confirmed that no bins will be collected until Monday (January 13) at the earliest.
In a statement on Thursday evening, a spokesperson for Wirral Council said: “With weather conditions on the ground not forecast to improve enough for Biffa crews to work safely, we’re sorry to let you know there will be no further bin collections this week.
“From Monday - with better conditions expected - all collections will be GREEN BINS ONLY. So if you would normally expect a grey bin collection next week, please put your green bin out instead and leave it out until it's collected. If you are scheduled for a green bin collection anyway, you don’t need to do anything differently.”
They added: “We know this will mean some of you have really full recycling bins, especially if you can’t get to a tip, but collecting everyone’s general household waste is the priority. And because crews want to get those green bins as quickly as possible, they won’t be able to collect any additional bags left by bins. We know it’s not the news anyone wanted but we’ll let you know about recycling (grey bin) collection dates next week.”
Local residents hit back at the council in light of the news, taking to social media to share their frustration. One resident said: “We, postmen and women, have been on delivery every day, walking and driving on the snow and now, ice. If we can do it, so could you.”
Another added: “You know what, I'll take the conditions etc but the 'not taking additional bags' is madness. What are you expecting people to do? Store rubbish and food waste in their homes? Come on now - meet us half way surely.”
The difficult weather conditions have also impacted Wirral schools, with dozens closing their doors throughout the week due to safety concerns.
