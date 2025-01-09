Merseyside schools closed for fourth day as Met Office issues snow and ice warning
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in force until 11.15am today and covers the whole of the Liverpool City Region including Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, Knowsley, St Helens and Halton.
Parts of the region are experiencing hail and sleet showers this morning, and leftover snow continues to create icy hazards. While Liverpool city centre is mainly clear of snow, thick, frozen snow can still be seen on some roads and pavements on Wirral. As a result, several schools in the borough have made the decision to remain closed for a fourth day.
Below are the Merseyside schools that have announced they will be closed on Thursday (January 9) If your school is closed and is not on the list, please email [email protected].
Confirmed Merseyside school closures (January 9)
This list continues to be updated.
- Liscard Primary School, Wirral
- Mount Primary School, Wirral
- St Anselm’s College, Wirral
- St John Plessington Catholic College, Wirral
- Prenton High School, Wirral
- Riverside Primary School, Wirral
- Hilbre High School, Wirral
- Prenton Primary School, Wirral
- South Wirral High School, Wirral
- Co-op Academy Portland, Wirral
- Upton Hall School FCJ, Wirral
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.