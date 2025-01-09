Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Schools across Merseyside will remain closed on Thursday due to hazardous wintry conditions.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in force until 11.15am today and covers the whole of the Liverpool City Region including Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, Knowsley, St Helens and Halton.

Parts of the region are experiencing hail and sleet showers this morning, and leftover snow continues to create icy hazards. While Liverpool city centre is mainly clear of snow, thick, frozen snow can still be seen on some roads and pavements on Wirral. As a result, several schools in the borough have made the decision to remain closed for a fourth day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below are the Merseyside schools that have announced they will be closed on Thursday (January 9) If your school is closed and is not on the list, please email [email protected].

Snow covered Liverpool on Sunday | Local TV

Confirmed Merseyside school closures (January 9)

This list continues to be updated.

Liscard Primary School, Wirral

Mount Primary School, Wirral

St Anselm’s College, Wirral

St John Plessington Catholic College, Wirral

Prenton High School, Wirral

Riverside Primary School, Wirral

Hilbre High School, Wirral

Prenton Primary School, Wirral

South Wirral High School, Wirral

Co-op Academy Portland, Wirral

Upton Hall School FCJ, Wirral