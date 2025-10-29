Klevi and Nivalda Santos Pirjani of Seacombe have been found guilty of murdering their three-month-old son Miguel. | Merseyside Police

Two Wirral parents have been found guilty of murdering their three-month-old baby.

On Sunday, November 24, Merseyside Police received a report that a three-month-old baby boy, Miguel Pirjani, was found unresponsive at a house in Seacombe.

Miguel received treatment in hospital but despite the efforts of medical professionals, he was sadly pronounced dead five days later, on November 29.

Klevi Pirjani, 37, and Nivalda Santos Pirjani, 34, both of Percy Road, Seacombe were initially arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm and Section 18 wounding with intent.

Following their child’s death, they were charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

A three-week trial commenced on Monday, October 6 and Miguel’s mum, Nivalda Santos Pirjani, pleaded guilty to causing/allowing death of a child.

Klevi and Nivalda Santos Pirjani of Seacombe have been found guilty of murdering their three-month-old son Miguel. | Merseyside Police

Today, Wednesday 29 October, the jury found Klevi Pirjani and Nivalda Pirjani, guilty of murder and Section 18 assault.

Speaking about the verdict, Merseyside Police’s Senior Investigating officer Detective Inspector Holly Chance said: “This was a truly shocking murder of baby Miguel Pirjani, and it has been an extremely distressing case for us to investigate.

“Miguel was only three months old when his life was tragically cut short at the violent hands of his parents.

“Today’s conviction of Klevi and Nivalda is exceptionally heartbreaking as Miguel lost his life tragically by his own parents who were meant to nurture and protect him from harm.”

Klevi Pirjani, and Nivalda Santos Pirjani will both be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court at a later date.

If you have any concerns for a person’s welfare contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre.

You can also report information their website here or call 101.Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here. In an emergency always call 999..