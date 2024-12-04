Parking charges are being brought in for 25 areas where it is currently free to park in Wirral, despite 80.6% saying they opposed all the parking plans put forward by the council.

In September, Wirral Council announced a plan to bring in traffic regulation orders that would see charges introduced at 22 car parks and on roads in three coastal areas where they are currently free. Car parks where people already pay will also increase and a £1 charge brought in overnight.

The plans drew quick backlash from people in areas like New Brighton and Bromborough with thousands signing petitions. However, on December 3 at an environment and transport committee, Labour and Green councillors voted to approve the new charges as well as other increases to fees while Conservatives and Liberal Democrats voted against after putting forward an unsuccessful alternative.

Members of the public at the meeting who petitioned the council to not approve the plans responded with angry outcry following the vote. One woman said: “It’s a bloody joke. Democracy is dead.”

Councillors in favour repeatedly pointed to the council’s budget position as it faces possible bankruptcy arguing the council had to make every single saving it could in terms of the car parks it owns. A report presented to councillors said if off-street parking plans weren’t approved, cuts would have to be made to other services.

Cllr Steve Foulkes said he took seriously the petitions sent in and even care services “could come under threat” to balance the budget, adding: “The long term prediction from our financial officers is that we are in for a tough time and we do have to make tough decisions.” He said the charges would be reviewed in a year.

However, those against pointed to the significant opposition in the public consultation where 93% opposed charges in car parks that are currently free. They said the council’s finance issues wouldn’t be solved by raising charges and argued it would impact businesses in areas like New Brighton and West Kirby.

Cllr Jeff Green said: “These are starting to thrive and starting to find their new role in a very difficult area and it strikes me we should be supporting that. We shouldn’t be choking that off by introducing on-street car parking charges in those areas.”

A Conservative alternative was put forward and supported by Liberal Democrat Cllr Allan Brame called for on-street charges in coastal areas to be scrapped, approve the inflationary increase where the council already charged for parking, and review each of the 22 car parks on a case by case basis. This was voted down seven to four.

After the vote, Phil Spencer, who got 3,500 people to sign a petition against charges in Bromborough village, said: “I can only see decline. We know the importance of that car park in getting people in. They come from outside the borough as well as inside to shop and do business there.”

While he said he understand the council needed to raise funds, he described it as “a bulldozer of a strategy,” adding: “It didn’t give any leeway to help areas if they were going to be put under stress. That was our biggest disappointment.” In the meeting, he said businesses on the high street “remain on a knife edge. There couldn’t be a worse time to bring in measures like this.”

However, data published by the council showed no drop in trips in the 25 weeks after standardised parking charges were brought in in 2021. A local authority chart suggests monthly trips in Wirral even saw a slight rise between August 2021 and April 2022.

Charges will increase at the following car parks where charges already apply with a new £1 overnight charge:

Europa Square, Birkenhead

Cook Street, Birkenhead

Wilbraham Street, Birkenhead

Exmouth Street, Birkenhead

Atherton Street, Birkenhead

Europa Pools, Birkenhead

Barton Street, Birkenhead

Woodside Approach, Birkenhead

Hinson Street, Birkenhead

Duncan Street, Birkenhead

Elgin Way, Birkenhead

Quarry Bank Street, Birkenhead

Price Street, Birkenhead

Upper Mount Avenue, Heswall

Rocky Lane, Heswall

Pye Road, Heswall

Mount Avenue, Heswall

Puddydale, Heswall

Dee Lane, West Kirby

The Concourse, West Kirby

Seaview Road, Liscard

Liscard Village, Liscard

Liscard Crescent, Liscard

Wirral Country Park, Thurstaston

Royden Park, Thurstaston

Arrowe Country Park, Arrowe Park

Eastham Country Park. Eastham

Parking permits for traders of £720 a year and Wirral Council Park permits of £120 per year are available with new charges brought in at the following car parks as well as a £1 overnight charge:

Fort Perch Rock car park, New Brighton

Derby Pool car park, New Brighton

Chamberlain Street car park, Birkenhead

Old Chester Road / Chamberlain Street car park, Birkenhead

Turner Street car park, Birkenhead

Banks Road car park, Heswall

Roslin Road car park, Irby

Fishers Lane car park, Pensby

Carr Lane car park, Hoylake

Charles Road car park, Hoylake

Market Street car park, Hoylake

Barlow Avenue car park, Bebington

Church Road car park, Bebington

Roland Avenue car park, Bebington

Allport Lane car park, Bromborough

Mill Park Drive car park, Eastham

Manor Road car park, Liscard

Garden Lane car park. Moreton

Holt Avenue car park, Moreton

Pasture Road car park, Moreton

Gunsite car park, Leasowe

Thurstaston Common car park, Thurstaston

Charges will also be brought in for the following roads in three areas. These are South Parade in West Kirby, North Parade and Meols Parade in Hoylake and Meols as well as Kings Parade, Coastal Drive, Bayview Drive, and Marine Promenade in New Brighton and Wallasey.

In all car parks owned by the council, roads within the Birkenhead Controlled Parking Zone, and the roads listed above, it will cost £1.20 for each hour of parking with £6 for over four hours between 8am and 6.30pm. It will cost £1 to park overnight.

The council said the changes are in line with a policy that was unanimously approved in 2023. This parking strategy said the council could apply standardised parking charges across the borough as well as the ability to introduce traffic regulations where required.

The report published before the committee said it would help with parking demand during peak times and “encourages fairness and equity across the borough with consistent charging.” Money raised from these new parking charges are expected to be around £150,000 to £300,000 from 2026 with any income not expected to be generated until summer next year in 2025.