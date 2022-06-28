The takeaway has been ordered to shape up after health inspectors gave it a damning safety rating.

Pizza Magic at 57 Market Street has been given the lowest food hygiene rating of zero out of five after an inspection by Wirral Council last month.

According to the Food Standards Agency website, urgent improvement is necessary with regards to food safety at the eaterie, which specialises in pizza, burgers and kebabs.

The assessment, conducted by local authority inspectors on May 23 also said that preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage of food was in need of upgrading at the eaterie.

It means that of Wirral’s 351 takeaways with ratings, 145 (41%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.

The full details of the inspection have not yet been released, but information sent out with the zero star rating showed improvement was necessary in a number of area.

Hygienic food handling

Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage

Standards found: Urgent improvement necessary

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.

Standards found: Urgent improvement necessary

Management of food safety

System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

Standards found: Urgent improvement necessary

Inspection and appeal

The local authority inspection took place in April, with the FSA providing advice on how to achieve an improved rating.

Should Sizzle Takeaway seek to appeal the decision, the business will first need to contact Wirral Council for a breakdown of why the lowest rating possible was awarded.