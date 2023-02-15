Some parts of Wirral have much higher average incomes than others - but which is the richest?

We’ve compiled a list of the Wirral neighbourhoods with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The average household income for Wirral is £36,300 which is below the England-wide average of £43,960, while the highest average income, according to the statistics, is £56,900.

- These are the poorest areas in Liverpool.

- These are the richest areas in Sefton.

The list we have compiled uses figures for so-called Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOA) within Liverpool. The estimates were calculated using regional figures from the Family Resources Survey and modelling down to neighbourhood level based on characteristics of the neighbourhood obtained from census and administrative statistics.

The statistics are the latest published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020.

Did you guess the neighbourhoods correctly?

1 . Thurstaston and Irby The neighbourhood with the eleventh highest average household income was Thurstaston and Irby. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £44,000. Photo Sales

2 . Hoylake The neighbourhood with the tenth highest average household income was Hoylake. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £44,300. Photo Sales

3 . Wallasey Central The neighbourhood with the ninth highest average household income was Wallasey Central. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £44,400. Photo Sales

4 . Noctorum South The neighbourhood with the eighth highest average household income was Noctorum South. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £44,500. Photo Sales