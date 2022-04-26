Woman, 50, shot in her house by man on motorbike - police raise urgent appeal

The victim was shot in the leg after a man entered her property.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a woman was shot in her home in Wavertree in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The victim, in her 50s, was shot in the leg at a house on Deverell Grove at around 12.15am.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man is believed to have entered her property looking for someone, and shot the victim on his way out before fleeing the scene on a motorbike.

He then escaped by driving down Mill Lane with two other males.

A general view of Deverell Grove. Image: Google

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

Crime scene investigators are carrying out forensic examinations at the scene and house-to-house inquiries are underway.

Officers will also be looking at CCTV from the area to identify the offender, who was not seen by the victim.

Detective Inspector Laura Parr said: "The investigation is in its early stages and extensive work is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“A man had entered the property looking for someone and as the victim followed him out to the front door she was shot in the leg.

"Fortunately the victim’s injuries are not life threatening, but she and her family are obviously distressed by the incident which took place at their home.

“Whilst I understand this is a shocking incident for the local community we believe that the address (not the victim) was targeted.

“We have a large police presence in the area carrying out inquiries and I would encourage people to come forward and tell us what they know.”

How to contact police

If you have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage or information about this incident, please DM our social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 22000283903.