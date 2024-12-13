Woman dies after being hit by car in Bootle
The 72-year-old - who is believed to have been carrying Christmas gifts - was hit by a blue Ford Focus at around 7.45pm on December 13, near to the Brewster Street Garages. She was taken to hospital where she sadly died a short time later.
Merseyside Police say the driver of the car stopped at the scene and witnesses told the Liverpool Echo “bags and Christmas presents” were all over the road.
Chief Inspector Andy Foster, said: "We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. We are also appealing to any motorists who may have dashcam footage to get in touch. The woman's family has been informed and are being supported by officers."
Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam is asked to contact Serious Collision Investigation Unit on(0151 777 5747, or email [email protected]. Alternatively DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 820 of 12 December.
