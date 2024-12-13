Woman dies after being hit by car in Bootle

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 13th Dec 2024, 08:47 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A woman has been killed after being hit by a car Bootle.

The 72-year-old - who is believed to have been carrying Christmas gifts - was hit by a blue Ford Focus at around 7.45pm on December 13, near to the Brewster Street Garages. She was taken to hospital where she sadly died a short time later.

Merseyside Police say the driver of the car stopped at the scene and witnesses told the Liverpool Echo “bags and Christmas presents” were all over the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Brewster Street in Bootle, LiverpoolBrewster Street in Bootle, Liverpool
Brewster Street in Bootle, Liverpool | Google

Chief Inspector Andy Foster, said: "We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. We are also appealing to any motorists who may have dashcam footage to get in touch. The woman's family has been informed and are being supported by officers."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam is asked to contact Serious Collision Investigation Unit on(0151 777 5747, or email [email protected]. Alternatively DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 820 of 12 December.

Related topics:Merseyside PoliceChristmasPresentsMotorists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice