Devastating number of women dying early in one part of Merseyside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new report has revealed the shocking number of women dying prematurely in one Merseyside area.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Improving Lung Health in Knowsley’ report was presented at a council meeting on Wednesday night by the local authority’s Director of Public Health, Dr Sarah McNulty and revealed a worrying number of premature lung cancer deaths in women.

Respiratory disease affects one in five people and stands as the third leading cause of death in England, surpassed only by cancer and cardiovascular disease. However, according to Dr McNulty the situation is even more dire in Knowsley as the scale of long-term deprivation means health inequalities are more ‘pronounced’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr McNulty noted a series of worrying statistics relating to lung-health across the country, but more pertinently, the scale of the problems particular to the Knowsley area. The primary focus of the health report centred on the most pressing respiratory diseases across the borough and detailed the severe impact of conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and lung cancer.

A new report has revealed the shocking number of women dying prematurely in one Merseyside area. | Photographee.eu - stock.adobe.com

Tobacco smoke was identified as one of the leading causes of lung disease in Knowsley, followed by air pollution and asbestos-related complications. Despite a reduction in the number of people smoking, rates in Knowsley are still among the highest in the country.

Knowsley has the fourth highest rate of lung cancer registrations in England (2017-19) and is also the eighth highest for premature lung cancer deaths (2020-22). Lung cancer deaths are particularly high in females and Knowsley has the second highest rate of premature lung cancer deaths in women for the whole country (2020-22).

A new report has revealed the shocking number of women dying prematurely in one Merseyside area. | PheelingsMedia - stock.adobe.com

Dr McNulty also noted the rates of people smoking in Knowsley are still among the highest in the country and that the borough’s high rates of lung cancer can be attributed to present and past high levels of smoking and passive smoking. Although smoking prevalence has reduced over the years, the health impacts of historical and present use are stark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knowsley Council have already introduced a series of measures to try and tackle the problem of lung disease in the borough including the All Together Smokefree Knowsley Strategic Action Plan (ATSKAP) which hopes to eradicate smoking in the borough by 2030. Earlier this year, the council also approved their Air Quality Strategy (AQS) which will monitor the levels of pollution in the air aims to reduce carbon emissions in the borough.

Cllr Christine Bannon, Knowsley Council Cabinet Member for Health, said: “Through improved access to healthcare, a continued reduction in smoking levels, increased vaccination uptake and diagnosing and treating respiratory diseases at an early stage, we will make a positive difference towards early detection, prevention and improvement in lung health.”