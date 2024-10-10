Devastating number of women dying early in one part of Merseyside
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The ‘Improving Lung Health in Knowsley’ report was presented at a council meeting on Wednesday night by the local authority’s Director of Public Health, Dr Sarah McNulty and revealed a worrying number of premature lung cancer deaths in women.
Respiratory disease affects one in five people and stands as the third leading cause of death in England, surpassed only by cancer and cardiovascular disease. However, according to Dr McNulty the situation is even more dire in Knowsley as the scale of long-term deprivation means health inequalities are more ‘pronounced’.
Dr McNulty noted a series of worrying statistics relating to lung-health across the country, but more pertinently, the scale of the problems particular to the Knowsley area. The primary focus of the health report centred on the most pressing respiratory diseases across the borough and detailed the severe impact of conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and lung cancer.
Tobacco smoke was identified as one of the leading causes of lung disease in Knowsley, followed by air pollution and asbestos-related complications. Despite a reduction in the number of people smoking, rates in Knowsley are still among the highest in the country.
Knowsley has the fourth highest rate of lung cancer registrations in England (2017-19) and is also the eighth highest for premature lung cancer deaths (2020-22). Lung cancer deaths are particularly high in females and Knowsley has the second highest rate of premature lung cancer deaths in women for the whole country (2020-22).
Dr McNulty also noted the rates of people smoking in Knowsley are still among the highest in the country and that the borough’s high rates of lung cancer can be attributed to present and past high levels of smoking and passive smoking. Although smoking prevalence has reduced over the years, the health impacts of historical and present use are stark.
Knowsley Council have already introduced a series of measures to try and tackle the problem of lung disease in the borough including the All Together Smokefree Knowsley Strategic Action Plan (ATSKAP) which hopes to eradicate smoking in the borough by 2030. Earlier this year, the council also approved their Air Quality Strategy (AQS) which will monitor the levels of pollution in the air aims to reduce carbon emissions in the borough.
Cllr Christine Bannon, Knowsley Council Cabinet Member for Health, said: “Through improved access to healthcare, a continued reduction in smoking levels, increased vaccination uptake and diagnosing and treating respiratory diseases at an early stage, we will make a positive difference towards early detection, prevention and improvement in lung health.”
Join the conversation and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook,X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.