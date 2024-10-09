Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The annual Matalan X Alder Hey Children’s Charity campaign has become a much-loved collaboration across Merseyside and beyond, with the pyjamas eagerly sought after ahead of the festive season.

This year’s eagerly awaited pyjamas have now officially launched with a brand new design for 2024.

Wearing matching pyjamas on Christmas Eve has long been a tradition across Liverpool and Merseyside but, ever since launching 11 years ago, Matalan X Alder Hey’s offerings have become one of the most popular choices for families hoping to coordinate while donating to a good cause.

The #TogetherforAlderHey campaign first started back in 2014 with clothing retailer Matalan pledging a five-year fundraising effort to raise money for Alder Hey’s new Research and Innovation Centre – Institute in the Park.

The first collection saw the arrival of the Alphabet Scarves – a celebrity-led global campaign - and, since then, the pyjamas have donned a different design each year with 100% of the profits donated to Alder Hey Children’s Charity. So far, the partnership and grand fundraising total stands at more than £4.4million.

This year’s exclusive collection features matching unisex pyjamas for the whole family, along with sleepsuits for babies, and a jumper for the family dog. The colourful design features uplifting quotes like ‘Shine Bright’ and ‘Dream Big’ - as used in the charity’s 7in10 Children’s Mental Health Appeal - and a mixture of previous designs such as stars, rainbows, as well as Alder Hey’s mascot, Oli the Elephant.

If previous years are anything to go by, the collection is likely to sell out well before Christmas with limited stock available. So, if your family swears by wearing Alder Hey’s pyjamas each Christmas, you are best not waiting too long.

How and where to buy Matalan X Alder Hey 2024 Christmas pyjamas

The full collection is available now in Alder Hey Children’s Charity shops in Huyton, Old Swan and in Alder Hey hospital atrium, in selected Matalan store and online at matalan.co.uk.

The annual Matalan x Alder Hey Children’s Charity pyjama collection has officially launched, marking the 11th year of the popular collaboration. | Matalan X Alder Hey

Full Matalan X Alder Hey 2024 collection and prices

Alder Hey Adults Navy Pyjama Set: £13 - XS to XXL

£13 - XS to XXL Alder Hey Kids Navy Pyjama Set: £9 - Ages two to 13 years

£9 - Ages two to 13 years Alder Hey Baby Navy Sleepsuit: £6 - Newborn to 23 months

£6 - Newborn to 23 months Alder Hey Navy Pet Outfit : £5 - Small, medium and large

All profits will go to Alder Hey Children’s Charity to support nurse and Allied Health Professionals (AHPs) led research.