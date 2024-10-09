Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Liverpool hospice providing crucial support for babies and children with life-threatening illnesses is set to close by the end of the year after failing to find funding for a new building before its lease runs out.

Zoe’s Place, which launched in 1995, had been hoping to build a new £3.5m hospice at Hayman’s Green, near to its current location on Yew Tree Lane in West Derby. However, long waits for planning permission and issues with funding could see the hospice close after 29 years.

In a statement shared on Monday (October 7), the charity said: “The time taken to get planning permission has left insufficient time to construct the building. In addition, a significant rise in the projected costs and the challenge of raising funding in the current economic climate means there are insufficient funds available.

“It is therefore with great sadness that Zoe’s Place trustees have to announce that their Liverpool hospice will close at the end of 2024. With only nine months before the charity’s lease for Yew Tree Lane ends, there is insufficient time and money to relocate to a new home elsewhere.”

For three decades, Zoe’s Place has provided essential support for babies, children and families affected by life-threatening and life-limiting conditions. Its first hospice opened in West Derby, offering respite, palliative and end of life care for children up to the age of five-years-old. A further two sites, in Coventry and Middlesbrough, have since launched and are unaffected by closure of the Liverpool hospice.

The West Derby site can house four children at any one time, with specialists working to make “every moment” of their childhoods count. The new venue, which was given planning permission last month, would have had the capacity to house six.

Since announcing the closure, Zoe’s Place has received more than £1.3m in donations via its official fundraising page, receiving support from thousands of people including local businesses. However, at least £3.5 million is needed to “secure a future in Liverpool for its children and their families” and build a new hospice.

Liverpool celebrities have spoke out in support of the charity, and West Derby councillors have urged the Leader of Liverpool City Council and Senior Council Officers to help Zoe’s Place in any way it can. Ian Byrne, MP for West Derby, is set to meet with charity’s board of trustees on Thursday (October 10).

Addressing his followers in a social media video, UFC star Paddy Pimblett said: “We can’t let this happen. Obviously everyone in Liverpool knows but to all my followers around the world this is a children’s hospice. As I say, I just can’t believe this is happening.

“How have the government let a building like this, a charity like this, even get such a bill and even have to pay this amount of money. It’s absolutely disgusting. I genuinely can’t get over it how on earth is the government not stepping in and doing something here.”

Pimblett said he will do “everything I can” to help both personally and through the Baddy Foundation and urged Liverpool and Everton FC to do the same. He continued: “It’s a staple of the city, it cannot go, lives depend on it.”

Liverpool comedian, Adam Rowe, announced he will be cycling more than 450km around India to raise money for the charity. He will attempt the challenge over a period of nine days this November, and has already received more than £35,000 in donations for Zoe’s Place.

Sharing a video on social media, Rowe said: “Nobody wants to see Zoe’s Place go... You don’t get a choice on whether your kid is born ill and is born with months left to live, especially if you’re skint and you can’t afford private health care and stuff like that, you’re gonna need somewhere like Zoe’s Place. It is not good for Liverpool, it is not good for anyone if this place goes. We need to do everything we can to save it.”

Two fundraiser shows will take also place at The Hot Water Comedy Club on October 28, with stars like John Bishop, Jason Manford, Iain Stirling and Adam Rowe taking to the stage in support of the hospice. Tickets have now sold out.