The pair had charges of assault and affray dropped in return for them agreeing to be bound over.

A judge branded Liam Gallagher's son Gene as "entitled" following allegations of a late-night bust-up in a Tesco store.

Gene Appleton Gallagher, 21, and Beatles drummer Ringo Starr's grandson Sonny Starkey, 20, had charges of assault and affray in relation to the incident dropped in return for them agreeing to be bound over.

Their pal, former IMG model Noah Ponte, 21, was acquitted following a two-day trial of an allegation of theft of a gin and tonic can in the Tesco Express in Hampstead, Camden, on May 17 2019.

A jury of 11 acquitted Mr Ponte of theft today following 31 minutes of deliberation.

The trio denied all charges against them: the three young men faced affray and assault by beating charges, while Gallagher and Ponte were accused of racially aggravated assault. Ponte was charged with theft.

Gene Gallagher leaving Wood Green Crown Court. Credit: Paul Davey / SWNS

The trio attempted to get all charges thrown out against them in November 2020, but this was unsuccessful barring one charge against Gallagher of common assault which was dismissed.

Not guilty pleas have now been entered in relation to Gallagher, Starkey and Ponte. Gallagher and Starkey have been made the subject of a bind over - meaning they have promised to "keep the peace and be of good behaviour" for 12 months or pay £500.

Wood Green Crown Court heard the trio had been drinking at a pal's 18th birthday party before calling in the Tesco Express store on their way.

Mr Ponte, a UCL architecture student, said he picked up a can of a £1.70 gin and tonic, but knew it could not be sold because the store did not sell alcohol after 11pm.

He also said he paid £1.70 for two packets of salt and pepper nuts on the self-service till, then left them there, and attempted to leave the store with the can.

CCTV showed to jurors showed two Tesco workers tried to stop the men from leaving including a moment when Ponte claimed a Tesco worker grabbed him by the arm and pulled him back into the store.

Sonny Starkey Credit: SWNS/Paul Davey

Starkey and Gallagher were then accused of having thrown "kicks and punches" down the aisle at the shop worker trying to stop them from leaving.

Starkey was placed in a headlock by a Tesco shop worker for "several minutes".

The Crown Prosecution Service were forced to accept that Starkey was "lawfully defending himself" and Gallagher was lawfully defending his friend against further assault.

An unnamed fourth pal was not charged as he acted as a "moderating influence".

Earlier this week, the Crown said they received two previously unseen pieces of evidence - from a witness who now lives in Peru - that meant they were unable to proceed to trial for Gallagher and Starkey.

The trial continued for the theft and Ponte admitted that the way he attempted to get around licensing laws was "daft".

Noah Ponte appearing at Wood Green Crown Court. Credit: Paul Davey / SWNS

Ponte, who gave evidence in person during his trial, said: "I went back to the chiller cabinet to make sure that I was paying the exact value.

"I just assumed I would be scanned or I needed to be ID'd. I never attempted to scan the drink.

"Essentially I thought I'd created a way to pay for it.

"[If I had been told to put it back] I wouldn't be so bold to not put it back after being told.

"It was a long or confusing way to pay for it but I didn't want to steal it."

Ponte, who was supported by his father during the trial, breathed a sigh of relief when the jury foreman acquitted him.

Liam Gallagher. (Photo by Getty Images)

Judge Joanna Greenberg told Gallagher and Starkey: "Your behaviour on this occasion when you entered the Tesco store was in my view completely out of order and no doubt as a result of drinking.

"It's hard enough when people running a late-night store encounter entitled young men thinking they can get what they want by misbehaving.

"The prosecution has taken the view things got out of hand because Tesco staff overreacted.

"In those circumstances, while the prosecution has offered no evidence on counts two to six, and I enter not guilty pleas, I'm going to bind you over to keep the peace and with a recognizance of £500 pounds.

"If you fail to comply you are ordered to forfeit that £500."

Ponte was also told he must “keep the peace” for 12 months or pay £500.

Judge Joanna Greenberg told Ponte: “I am going to bind over the defendant. He invited trouble by his behaviour and his actions were the catalyst for what followed.

“But for that, this episode wouldn’t have happened.