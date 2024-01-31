Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A renowned restaurant near Merseyside is one of only four venues to receive The Good Food Guide's most elusive award.

Winners of The Good Food Guide Awards 2024 were announced on Tuesday evening, after Britain's top restaurants were comprehensively inspected by Elizabeth Carter and Chloë Hamilton and their team of 30 anonymous inspectors.

Although no Merseyside restaurants bagged an award, Ormskirk's Moor Hall was recognised as the best of the best, receiving the title of 'World Class' restaurant. Three other restaurants were also handed the title, including Kent's newcomer, The Sportsman.

With two Michelin stars and one Green Michelin stars, Moor Hall was also named the third best UK restaurant in SquareMeal's top 100 list for 2024.

The British fine dining restaurant with rooms has Five AA Rosettes

The Good Food Guide Awards also saw dozens of top eateries named as 'Exceptional', including The White Swan in Lancashire.

The full list of winners can be found below.

The Good Food Guide Awards 2024 - winners

World Class

L’Enclume, Cumbria

Moor Hall, Lancashire

The Sportsman, Kent

Ynyshir, Mid Wales

Exceptional

Aulis London, London

Annwn, Mid-Wales

Cail Bruich, Glasgow

Claude Bosi at Bibendum, London

Da Terra, London

Edinbane Lodge, Isle of Skye

Grace & Savour, West Midlands

Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, London

Hide and Fox, Kent

Hjem, Northumberland

Harborne Kitchen, Birmingham

Home at Penarth, Wales

La Dame de Pic, London

Lake Road Kitchen, Cumbria

Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, Oxfordshire

Meadowsweet, Norfolk

Old Stamp House, Cumbria

Osip, Somerset

Outlaw's New Road, Cornwall

Pine, Northumbria

Pollen Street Social, London

Restaurant 22, Cambridge

Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London

Solstice by Kenny Atkinson, Newcastle

Sosban & The Old Butcher's, Isle of Anglesey

Spring, London

The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant, Scotland

The White Swan, Lancashire

Woven by Adam Smith, Berkshire

The Sea, The Sea Chef’s Table, London

Furna, Brighton

Our Farm, Cumbria

Helmsley & the Howardian Hills, North Yorkshire

James Carn, Lark, Suffolk

Mountain, London