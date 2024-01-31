Good Food Guide Awards 2024: 'World class' restaurant near Liverpool receives elusive title - list of winners
Winners of The Good Food Guide Awards 2024 can now be revealed.
A renowned restaurant near Merseyside is one of only four venues to receive The Good Food Guide's most elusive award.
Winners of The Good Food Guide Awards 2024 were announced on Tuesday evening, after Britain's top restaurants were comprehensively inspected by Elizabeth Carter and Chloë Hamilton and their team of 30 anonymous inspectors.
Although no Merseyside restaurants bagged an award, Ormskirk's Moor Hall was recognised as the best of the best, receiving the title of 'World Class' restaurant. Three other restaurants were also handed the title, including Kent's newcomer, The Sportsman.
With two Michelin stars and one Green Michelin stars, Moor Hall was also named the third best UK restaurant in SquareMeal's top 100 list for 2024.
The Good Food Guide Awards also saw dozens of top eateries named as 'Exceptional', including The White Swan in Lancashire.
The full list of winners can be found below.
The Good Food Guide Awards 2024 - winners
World Class
- L’Enclume, Cumbria
- Moor Hall, Lancashire
- The Sportsman, Kent
- Ynyshir, Mid Wales
Exceptional
- Aulis London, London
- Annwn, Mid-Wales
- Cail Bruich, Glasgow
- Claude Bosi at Bibendum, London
- Da Terra, London
- Edinbane Lodge, Isle of Skye
- Grace & Savour, West Midlands
- Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, London
- Hide and Fox, Kent
- Hjem, Northumberland
- Harborne Kitchen, Birmingham
- Home at Penarth, Wales
- La Dame de Pic, London
- Lake Road Kitchen, Cumbria
- Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, Oxfordshire
- Meadowsweet, Norfolk
- Old Stamp House, Cumbria
- Osip, Somerset
- Outlaw's New Road, Cornwall
- Pine, Northumbria
- Pollen Street Social, London
- Restaurant 22, Cambridge
- Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London
- Solstice by Kenny Atkinson, Newcastle
- Sosban & The Old Butcher's, Isle of Anglesey
- Spring, London
- The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant, Scotland
- The White Swan, Lancashire
- Woven by Adam Smith, Berkshire
- The Sea, The Sea Chef’s Table, London
- Furna, Brighton
- Our Farm, Cumbria
- Helmsley & the Howardian Hills, North Yorkshire
- James Carn, Lark, Suffolk
- Mountain, London
- The Sportsman, Kent