The 3.5 metre high puppet has embarked on a tour of England to raise awareness for World Refugee Week and will arrive in the city on Tuesday.

A giant puppet of a 10-year old Syrian refugee is set to visit the Royal Albert Dock as part of World Refugee Week.

The 3.5m high puppet of Little Amal embarked on an 8,000km journey last year from Syria to Manchester and will be travelling to 11 locations as part of her ‘New Steps, New Friends’ tour.

When will Little Amal be in Liverpool?

Little Amal will appear in Liverpool on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

She’ll arrive at 12pm and be a guest of honour in the city for two hours until 2pm.

Visiting Liverpool’s historic waterfront, she will learn about the city’s history with migration, alongside Tate Liverpool and National Museums Liverpool.

Amal will also have support from Liverpool FC Foundation’s Inclusion team that will be inviting her to put her football skills to the test.

What route will Little Amal take through Liverpool?

Once Amal has visited the Liverpool Albert Dock she will make her way down Hartley Quay towards Tate Liverpool.

The giant puppet will then meet 60 children from Smithdown Primary School who will be taking part in art activities.

The children are taking part in the gallery’s Tackling the Blues project that is partnered with Edge Hill University and Everton in the Community.

The project uses arts-based education to support young people aged six to 16 who are experiencing or are at risk of developing mental illnesses.

The giant puppet recently visited Lviv in Ukraine as she is an embodiment of the millions of children that have lost their homes and families to the conflict with Russia

Amal will then continue her tour of the city as she visits Ugo Rondinone’s fluorescent sculpture, Liverpool Mountain.

The sculpture stands at 10 metres tall in Mermaid Courtyard next to the Tate and will make the perfect photo for Amal to remember her time in Liverpool.

At National Museums Liverpool, Amal will work alongside Liverpool’s community archaeology team.

She will be helping the team at Piermaster’s Green to investigate the lives of people who lived and worked in the docks before a reflection of Liverpool’s long maritime history and links to the transatlantic slave trade.

Local choir, Asylum Link, supporting asylum seekers and refugees in the city will perform on the steps of the Museum of Liverpool as a parting gift before she continues on her journey.

Amal’s visit to Liverpool will finish with a trip to a local primary school where she will join children in playing games and getting creative.

What’s been said

Nathan Powell, Associate Director for Community and Young People, said: “When arriving in a strange new place, where there isn’t a common language or experience, the creative arts can be really helpful in developing a communal understanding and connection.

“Our partnership with SOLA Arts over the years has been fruitful for all involved and Little Amal’s visit will be a moment of shared joy and togetherness for the families we’ve been supporting.”

Helen Legg, Director of Tate Liverpool and Chair Royal Albert Dock Liverpool, added: “Amal’s visit to Royal Albert Dock during world refugee week provides an important moment to reflect how the movement of people is central to Liverpool’s history and identity.

“Liverpool has a reputation for welcoming people, where today’s migrant is tomorrow’s citizen, and we hope Amal enjoys interacting with the children and their art during her visit.”

Liz Stewart, Interim Head of Museum of Liverpool, said: "It’s a real honour to welcome Little Amal to Liverpool, especially during Refugee Week.