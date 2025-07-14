The 19 worst rated GP surgeries in Liverpool according to new NHS GP Patient Survey 2025

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 14th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

Liverpool's GP surgeries have been ranked in the latest NHS GP Patient Survey for 2025. Find out which 17 surgeries are rated the worst by patients, based on their overall experience.

The annual GP Patient Survey - published every July - allows patients to choose an NHS practice based on the opinions, experiences and overall ratings of other local residents.

The latest results were published last week (Thursday, July 10), revealing the best and worst GP surgeries in Liverpool, Merseyside and beyond.

The survey is conducted among patients aged 16 or over registered with a GP practice in England. For the 2025 survey, 2.72 million people were invited to take part between December 30 2024 and April 1 2025.

- Worst rated Merseyside GPS

- Best top-rated GP surgeries in Merseyside as latest NHS GP Patient Survey 2025 released

The overall response rate to the 2025 survey is 25.8% based on 702,837 valid responses. The 2024 survey was the start of a new time series, and results from 2024 onwards cannot be compared with previous surveys.

Patients are asked about their overall experience at their GP experience as well as a number of other questions including helpfulness of reception and ease when booking appointments.

Here are the 19 worst rated GP surgeries in Liverpool, based on the percentage of ‘fairly poor’ or ‘very poor’ overall experience responses from patients.

35% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'.

1. Netherley Health Centre, Middlemass Hey, Netherley L27 7AF

35% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'. | Google

23% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'.

2. Sandringham Medical Centre, Aigburth Road, Liverpool L17 4JP

23% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'. | Google Street View

22% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'.

3. West Derby Medical Centre, Winterburn Crescent, Liverpool L12 8TQ

22% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'. | Google Street View

21% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'.

4. Kirkdale Medical Centre, Waller Close, Liverpool L4 4QJ

21% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'. | Google Street View

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:GP surgeriesLiverpoolNHSPatientsResidents
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice