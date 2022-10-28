What’s coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sky Cinema and Disney+ in November 2022
As seasonal trees strip their autumn leaves and arctic temperatures force the window’s shut, TV bingers across the UK will be curling up on the sofa to scrawl through the hundreds of shows coming to streaming services this November.
It really is that time of year again, summer’s completely out of the picture, Christmas is on the horizon and Halloween is still creeping around. The TLDR is that you should expect a bit of everything on your screens this November.
From the highly anticipated Enola Homes 2 and My Policeman (Yes.. more Harry Styles) to the Santa Claus franchise, there’s sure to be a wide range of television shows and films for bingers to sink their teeth into.
Most Popular
For football fans, the new sports-documentary FIFA Uncovered tackles corruption, power, and politics, just in time for the controversial Qatar World Cup 2022. Meanwhile, Sebastián Lelio’s adaptation of The Wonder by Emma Donoghue features Florence Pugh at her best.
But with so much on offer, a new favourite could slip by unnoticed… to save your precious time and a few fingers going a bit achy, we’ve compiled a directory of all the shows hitting the major streaming sites this November.
What’s coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sky Cinema and Disney?
Advertisement
Netflix
November 1
- Buddy Games (2019)
- Felon (2008)
- Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 6) Netflix Original Series
- Jungleland (2019)
- Kimi ni todoke: From Me to You (Multiple Seasons)
- Molang (Multiple Seasons)
- Spell (2020)
- The Ghost (2022)
- The Takeover (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Travel Man: 48 Hours In… (Season 5)
- Young Royals (Season 2) Netflix Original Series
- Young Sheldon (Season 4)
November 2
- Killer Sally (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series
- Till Death (Season 2)
- The Undateables (Multiple Seasons)
Advertisement
November 3
- Blockbuster (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Panayotis Pascot: Almost (2022) Netflix Original Special
- The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos (Season 4) Netflix Original Series
November 4
- Buying Beverly Hills (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Enola Holmes 2 (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Lookism (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Manifest (Season 4 – Part 1) Netflix Original Series
- Scarlet Hill (Season 1)
- The Fabulous (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- The Secrets of Greco Family (Season 1)
- The Syndicate (Season 1)
November 5
Advertisement
- Blitzed! (2020)
- Cuba’s Wild Revolution (2020)
- El Dorado (2012)
- Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- The Haunting of Margam Castle (2020)
November 8
- Illumination’s Minions & More 2 (2022)
- Neal Brennan: Blocks (2022) Netflix Original Special
- The Claus Family 2 (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Triviaverse (2022) Netflix Original Special
November 9
- FIFA Uncovered (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- The Crown (Season 5) Netflix Original Series
- The Soccer Football Movie (2022) Netflix Original Film
Advertisement
November 10
- Falling for Christmas (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Lost Bullet 2 (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Motherland (Season 3)
- State of Alabama vs. Britanny Smith (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
- Synchronic (2019)
- Warrior Nun (Season 2) Netflix Original Series
November 11
- Ancient Apocalypse (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Don’t Leave (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 2) Netflix Original Series
- Is That Black Enough For You?!? (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Monica, O My Darling (2022) Netflix Original Film
- My Father’s Dragon (2022) Netflix Original Film
Advertisement
November 14
- The Hidden Lives of Pets (Season 1)
November 15
- Johanna Nordström: Call the Police (2022) Netflix Original Special
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (2022) Netflix Original Special
- Run for the Money (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
November 16
Advertisement
- Off Track (2022) Netflix Original Film
- One of Us Is Lying (Season 2) Netflix Original Series
- Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo (2022) Netflix Original Film –
- The Lost Lotteries (2022) Netflix Original Film
- The Wonder (2022) Netflix Original Film
November 17
- 1899 (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Christmas With You (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Dead to Me (Season 3) Netflix Original Series
- I Am Vanessa Guillen (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
November 18
- Elite (Season 6) Netflix Original Series
- Reign Supreme (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Slumberland (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Somebody (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
Advertisement
November 19
- The Jonestown Haunting (2020)
November 24
- First Love (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- The Noel Diary (2022) Netflix Original Film
November 30
Advertisement
- My Name is Vendetta (2022) Netflix Original Film
Prime Video
November 1
- Los simuladores (2002)
- 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
- 2 Days in the Valley (1996)
- A Belle for Christmas (2014)
- A Christmas Carol (1984)
- American Gigolo (1980)
- Anita (2013)
- Arthur Christmas (2011)
- Black Rain (1989)
- Brown Sugar (2002)
- Coffy (1973)
- Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop (2011)
- Contraband (2012)
- Cousins (1989)
- Domestic Disturbance (2001)
- Down To Earth (2001)
- Face/Off (1997)
- Fruitvale Station (2013)
- Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
- Heaven’s Gate (1981)
- High Fidelity (2000)
- Hitman (2007)
- Hitman (Uncut) (2007)
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
- Jacob’s Ladder (1990)
- Jumping the Broom (2011)
- Just Like Heaven (2005)
- Just Wright (2010)
- Kingdom of Heaven (2005)
- Kingdom of Heaven (Directors Cut Roadshow Version) (2005)
- Men at Work (1990)
- Miami Blues (1990)
- Mousehunt (1997)
- Nick of Time (1995)
- Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
- Primal Fear (1996)
- Prince Avalanche (2013)
- Road to Perdition (2002)
- Salvador (1986)
- Scrooged (1988)
- Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)
- Sliver (1993)
- Something Wild (1986)
- Soul Plane (2004)
- Surviving Christmas (2004)
- Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)
- The Barefoot Contessa (1954)
- The Big Country (1958)
- The Doors (1991)
- The Expendables (2010)
- The Expendables 2 (2012)
- The Expendables 3 (2014)
- The Machinist (2004)
- The Madness of King George (1994)
- The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
- The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)
- The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)
- The Professional (1994)
Advertisement
- The Relic (1997)
- The Sum of All Fears (2002)
- Things We Lost in the Fire (2007)
- Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)
- Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)
- Train (1965)
- Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
- War Horse (2011)
- Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! (2004)
November 2
- Cujo (1983)
- En donde estan los ladrones? (2017)
November 3
- The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
Advertisement
November 4
- El Presidente: The Corruption Game S2 (2022), Amazon Original Series
- My Policeman (2022), Amazon Original Movie
November 9
- Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 (2022), Amazon Original Series
November 10
Advertisement
- Autumn Beat (2022), Amazon Original Movie
- Warm Bodies (2013)
November 11
- The English (2022), Amazon Original Series
- From the Top of My Lungs (2022), Amazon Original Series
- Mammals (2022), Amazon Original Series
- La Caida / Dive (2022), Amazon Original Movie
November 15
- The Mindy Project S1-6 (2013)
Advertisement
November 16
- Pasos de héroe (2016)
November 18
- The People We Hate at the Wedding (2022), Amazon Original Movie
- Busco Novia (2021)
November 22
- Animal Kingdom S6 (2022)
Advertisement
November 23
- Good Night Oppy (2022), Amazon Original Movie
- Cyrano (2022)
November 27
- Angry Angel (2017)
November 29
- Angel Falls Christmas (2021)
Advertisement
Disney+
November 2
- See How They Run
- Star Wars: Andor – Episode 9
- Grey’s Anatomy – Season 19 – Episode 2 (UK)
- The Old Man – Episode 7
- Donna Hay Christmas
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 – Episode 3
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2 – Episode 6
- 9-1-1: Lone Star – Season 3 – Episode 18
- Station 19 – Season 6 – New Episode
- Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)
- Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)
- NCIS: Hawaii – New Episode
- Women In Taipei – New Episode
- Reboot
- What We Do In The Shadows – Seasons 3 & 4
- The Simpsons – Season 33
November 3
- The Kardashians – Season 2 – Episode 7
- Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
- Director by Night
- Marvel Studios Legends – King T’challa”
- Marvel Studios Legends – “Princess Shuri”
- Marvel Studios Legends – “The Dora Milaje”
Advertisement
November 7
- The Walking Dead – Season 11 – Episode 22
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)
November 9
- Save our Squad with David Beckham
- “The Montaners”
- Grey’s Anatomy – Season 19 – Episode 3 (UK)
- Star Wars: Andor – Episode 10
- Zootopia+ – All 6 Shorts
- NCIS: Hawaii – New Episode
- Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)
- Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)
- Women In Taipei – New Episode
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 – Episode 4
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2 – Episode 7
November 10
Advertisement
- The Kardashians – Season 2 – Episode 8
November 11
- Fire of Love
- Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)
November 14
- The Walking Dead – Season 11 – Episode 23
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)
Advertisement
November 16
- Star Wars: Andor – Episode 11
- The Santa Clauses – Episodes 1 & 2
- Limitless With Chris Hemsworth
- Tell Me Lies
- Grey’s Anatomy – Season 19 – Episode 4 (UK)
- Station 19 – Season 6 – New Episode (UK)
- NCIS: Hawaii – New Episode
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 – Episode 5
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2 – Episode 8
- Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)
- Women In Taipei – New Episode
November 17
Advertisement
- The Kardashians – Season 2 – Episode 9
November 18
- Disenchanted
- Mickey: The Story of a Mouse
- The Wonderful Autumn Of Mickey Mouse
November 20
- Elton John Live – Farewell From The Dodger Stadium
November 21
Advertisement
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)
November 23
- Star Wars: Andor – Episode 12
- Grey’s Anatomy – Season 19 – Episode 5 (UK)
- Station 19 – Season 6 – New Episode (UK)
- The Santa Clauses – Episode 3
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 – Episode 6
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2 – Episode 9
- NCIS: Hawaii – New Episode
- Women In Taipei – New Episode
- Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)
- Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)
November 24
- The Kardashians – Season 2 – Episode 10
November 25
Advertisement
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)
November 30
- Willow – Episode 1
- The Patient
- Grey’s Anatomy – Season 19 – Episode 6 (UK)
- Station 19 – Season 6 – New Episode (UK)
- NCIS: Hawaii – New Episode
- The Santa Clauses – Episode 4
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 – Episode 7
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2 – Episode 10
- Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)
- ack Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)
Sky Cinema
November 4
- Morbius
Advertisement
November 5
- Rabbit Academy
November 6
- Monday
November 11
Advertisement
- Ambulance
November 12
- Poker Face
November 13
- Nine Bullets
November 17
Advertisement
- Aisha
November 18
- The Phantom of the Open
November 19
- The Reef 2
Advertisement
November 25
- The Northman
November 26
- The Outfit
November 27
- A Christmas Story Christmas