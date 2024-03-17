Inside immaculate £240k home in leafy suburb named in Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2024

The beautiful Liverpool suburb was named in the Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2024.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 15th Mar 2024, 18:00 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2024, 11:07 GMT

Sefton Park has been named one of the best places to live in the UK and the North West in the Sunday Times' annual guide.

The area is home to an array of independent shops, restaurants, bars, and, of course, a wonderful park, complete with a fairy glen, coffee shop and acres of green space to explore. So, it's no surprise that properties around Sefton Park and Lark Lane are often snapped up pretty quickly.

Here at LiverpoolWorld, we have found an 'immaculate' two-bed, two-bathroom apartment just steps away from Lark Lane, with a reasonable price of offers over £240,000.

Listed on Rightmove, the property description by estate agents Jones & Chapman reads: "A truly immaculate two bedroom duplex apartment within a period property and enjoying a much sought after cul de sac location off Lark Lane close to restaurants and amenities. Only by a personal internal inspection can the many features be appreciated."

Take a look around and let us know what you think...

