A beautiful, leafy suburb in Liverpool has been named in the prestigious Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2024 guide - alongside a number of other fantastic locations in the North West. The comprehensive guide includes 72 places deemed the best from around the UK, and is decided by a panel of expert judges, based on factors such as schools, transport, green spaces and culture.

Aiming to be 'a celebration of towns, cities and villages that are each a fantastic place to live in 2024', the guide has more places than ever before, and includes locations with a strong sense of community rather than 'famous names with high house prices'. The overall UK winner for 2024 is North Berwick, East Lothian, however, the North West impressed too, with seven locations featured in the guide.

While Stockport in Greater Manchester takes the number one spot in the North West, the beautiful South Liverpool suburb of Sefton Park also features, with the Sunday Times noting: "Choose one of the leafy streets around one of the loveliest urban parks in the country and you can guarantee that you’re in the best place to enjoy a city that’s definitely going places.

This magnificent 235 acre park situated in the Sefton district of Liverpool is a showcase of beautiful nature, scenic views and great monuments. Open 24 hours a day all year round, you can enjoy a leisurely stroll through Sefton Park whenever you’d like - but it looks particularly stunning in the spring.

"As well as the park, you’re in pole position to enjoy the food, drink and boho atmosphere of Lark Lane, and the transport connections to both the city centre and the airport are impeccable."

We have to agree with the experts, with the Sefton Park area being home to beautiful houses, vast amounts of greenery, and an array of independent shops, restaurants, cafes and bars - as well as top schools. You can find the full Sunday Times Best Places to Live in the North West list here.