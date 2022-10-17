Cost-of-living: How to save money and reduce clothing waste in Liverpool

We’ve got top tips for becoming more sustainable and money savvy.

Sustainability has become increasing popular over recent years, with more people adopting plastic-free, zero-waste or plant-based lifestyles in an attempt to reduce their carbon footprint.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), it is estimated that fashion production, distribution and waste produces between two to eight per cent of carbon emissions, worldwide, even more than planes.

An industry based on everchanging trends, wasted textiles are responsible for almost ten per cent of microplastics in the ocean and according to Merseyside and Halton Waste Composition Analysis, around 5% of household bins on Merseyside contained textiles such as clothes and shoes.

Aside from the obvious environmental concerns, fast fashion can also be expensive with clothing often not made to last or only worn a couple of times before trends change again.

In the middle of a cost of living crisis, minimising waste and saving money is more important than ever, so LiverpoolWorld has created a list of tips for saving money on clothing in Liverpool and for repurposing old materials.

1. Clothing recycling at H&M

H&M have been running a garment recycling service since 2013, allowing the public to donate bags of clothing - from any brand and in any condition - in exhange for discount vouchers. They then re-use the materials or recycle them, saving tonnes of textiles from landfill. Each bag of clothing is worth a £5 H&M discount voucher and there is a store on Liverpool Lord Street.

2. Make Thread

Local business, Make Thread, makes clothes to order, using 100% organic cotton and recycled materials. Local creatives upload their designs to the platform and once a customer places an order, Make Thread then get to work creating the garment. Although the service isn’t as cheap as buying clothes from Primark, the clothing is made to last and the money supports Liverpool-based artists.

3. Buy from re-sellers

Re-seller services such as Depop, Ebay and Vinted have become increasingly popular, allowing people to sell their clothing rather than throwing them away. Buyers can opt to collect the items or have them delivered.

4. Charity shops

One of the easiest ways to save money on clothing is to buy from charity shops. Liverpool Bold Street has several charity shops such as British Heart Foundation and Oxfam. Although you may need to have a rummage to find things you like, they are often filled with branded coats, jackets and shoes that would be expensive bought new. The money also supports local charities.

5. Attend educational activities

Kitty’s Laundrette in Everton is hosting 52 activities until March next year, teaching locals how to learn new skills which will allow them to rescue, repair or repurpose old textiles. They will also be hosting clothes-swap events.

6. Sell your Soles at Schuh

Similar to H&M, Schuh will give you a £5 voucher for each pair of unwanted shoes, which can be spent immediately or at a later date. Schuh Paradise Street participates.

7. Wash your clothes less often

This may sound gross but clothing such as jeans are not designed to be regularly washed. Overwashing can cause the fabrics to fade and wear and most clothing will last longer if it isn’t tumble dried. Washing clothes less often will also save money on electricity bills.

8. Visit outlet stores

Buying high-quality shoes and clothing is expensive, which is why many people rely on affordable stores to buy their clothes, however, they are often poor quality and don’t last long. Visiting a designer outlet, such as Cheshire Oaks, can save a lot of money. Selling big brands at a discounted rate, the clothes are usually from previous seasons but buying basics from here will allow you to build a high quality wardrobe that won’t go out of style.