Your Black Friday Survival Guide - ten tips to help you find the best bargains in 2024

Black Friday jitters? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with our 10-point survival guide

Black Friday may officially fall on November 29 this year but you’d never know it given the tidal wave of early deals that are already on offer on everything from phones to suitcases.

Finding the deals that are best for you, from the brands you trust - and knowing the best time to splash your cash - all add up to a minefield for the unwary shopper, so we’ve created this handy 10-point Survival Guide to help you make the most out of Black Friday 2024.

1. Check out our expert writers’ recommendations

Our consumer writers are hunting down the very best deals and have created detailed guides to help you find the Black Friday bargains that are best for you. The factbox below shows you all the category guides they’ve created so far, and each one is updated regularly with the very best deals as they emerge, so check back every day to ensure you don’t miss out.

2. Start with a list, and set a budget

Before diving into the Black Friday frenzy, make a list of items you genuinely need or have been eyeing. Whether it’s tech gadgets, beauty products, or home appliances, a list keeps you focused and prevents impulse purchases. Equally crucial is setting a budget. Black Friday can be tempting, so knowing your financial limits will help you walk away with savings—not regrets.

3. Bookmark the best retail websites

For UK consumers, a handful of retailers consistently offer the best Black Friday deals across various categories. Here’s a look at some top websites worth bookmarking:

Amazon has dominated the Black Friday scene, and this year is no different. Amazon Prime members often get early access, so consider signing up if you want first dibs. From electronics to household essentials, Amazon’s “Lightning Deals” can be a game-changer. To make things easier, download the Amazon app and turn on deal notifications for products on your wishlist.

Some of the items in the John Lewis early Black Friday sale | John Lewis

Known for quality customer service and its Price Match Guarantee, John Lewis is a solid pick for tech, fashion, and home deals. They often release discounts in waves leading up to Black Friday, so keep an eye on their website throughout November. John Lewis’s extended return policies around this time are another perk, just in case you have a change of heart.

Argos is fantastic for electronics, toys, and home essentials. With their “Click & Collect” service, you can secure items online and pick them up at your nearest store, which is perfect if you’re worried about delivery delays. Argos is also known for price drops on big-ticket items like TVs and gaming consoles, so make sure to check back daily.

If you’re on the hunt for electronics, Currys is one of the top choices. Their Black Friday sale includes major savings on laptops, smartphones, and appliances. Currys also offers a price promise, so if you find a better price elsewhere, they’ll match it. Look out for their “Black Tag” events starting in mid-November.

Beauty lovers, this one’s for you! Boots is the go-to site for Black Friday discounts on skincare, makeup, and fragrances. They typically offer gift sets and bundle deals, making it easy to snag premium brands like Estée Lauder, Fenty Beauty, and No7. Check their Advantage Card offers too, as you can earn extra points on top of the discounts.

4. Sign up for newsletters

Most retailers will send early alerts about their Black Friday deals through newsletters. Sign up with your favourite stores ahead of time to stay in the loop on “sneak peek” events and exclusive subscriber deals. Here’s a quick list of retailers that often give newsletter subscribers a head start on deals:

M&S is a Black Friday favourite

Great for deals on fashion, homeware, and food items.

Known for deals on branded clothing and electronics.

Expect discounts on top fashion brands, plus extra perks for newsletter subscribers.

5. Use comparison tools and browser extensions

Price comparison tools and browser extensions can save you time and money. Here are a few that UK consumers will find especially helpful:

PriceSpy helps you compare prices across multiple UK retailers. You can track specific items and get notifications when prices drop.

This tool tracks Amazon price history, so you’ll know if a discount is genuinely worth it.

Honey automatically searches for and applies the best promo codes at checkout, a simple yet effective way to maximize savings.

6. Don’t overlook smaller retailers

While big-name retailers like Amazon and Currys dominate Black Friday, smaller UK-based shops are worth a look too. Sites like Notonthehighstreet and Etsy UK often run special discounts on handmade and unique items. Supporting these smaller sellers is not only great for finding something different but also contributes to local businesses during a crucial shopping period.

7. Be cautious with buy now, pay later options

Many UK retailers now offer “Buy Now, Pay Later” (BNPL) services like Klarna and Clearpay, which allow you to spread the cost over a few months. This option can be a budget-friendly way to purchase larger items without breaking the bank immediately, but before you press the button, ask yourself if you’re sure you want to enter into a new agreement. Be mindful to use these services responsibly to avoid any late fees.

8. Check social media for exclusive deals

Retailers often post flash sales, discount codes, or exclusive promotions on social media. Following your favourite stores on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook can be an easy way to catch these last-minute deals. Additionally, hashtags like #BlackFridayUK or #BlackFridayDeals2024 can help you discover deals from retailers you might not have thought of.

9. Plan your shopping schedule

Black Friday deals tend to start earlier each year, with some kicking off in early November. However, the best discounts often appear closer to Black Friday itself, and the most substantial markdowns are usually reserved for Cyber Monday, especially on electronics and tech. It can be worth holding out until then if you’re after something specific.

When is Black Friday 2024? Early Deals from fashion and beauty brands including ASOS, Dyson and ghd | Canva

10. Look out for extended returns and warranties

Many retailers, including John Lewis, Currys, and Amazon, extend their return windows during Black Friday and the holidays. It’s always worth double-checking the return policies before making a purchase, particularly for electronics and clothing.

Final tips

Preparation is the key to scoring the best Black Friday deals this year. By researching, setting up alerts, and keeping an eye on trusted retailers, you’re setting yourself up for some serious savings. So, get your list ready, and happy shopping!