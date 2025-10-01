10 Liverpool FC fan photos from 2015 at Anfield and the Australia tour

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 1st Oct 2025, 10:07 BST

These brilliant photos go back a decade to the terraces of Anfield and to a trip to the other side of the world.

The fan photos remember matches, cup ties and when the team toured Australia.

Through highs and heartbreaks, Liverpool fans remain fiercely loyal, carrying stories, scarves, and memories. It’s not just about football — it’s a way of life, passed down with love.

Liverpool fans show their support during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield on April 13, 2015

1. Liverpool FC fans 2015

Liverpool fans show their support during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield on April 13, 2015 | Getty Images

Liverpool fans celebrate during the FA Cup Quarter Final Replay match between Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool at Ewood Park on April 8

2. Liverpool FC fans 2015

Liverpool fans celebrate during the FA Cup Quarter Final Replay match between Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool at Ewood Park on April 8 | Getty Images

Fans stop to view a mural of Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp by artist Hugh Whitaker from MurWalls near to the ground as they arrive for the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield

3. Liverpool FC fans 2015

Fans stop to view a mural of Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp by artist Hugh Whitaker from MurWalls near to the ground as they arrive for the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet interacts with fans after the international friendly match between Adelaide United and Liverpool FC at Adelaide Oval, Australia

4. Liverpool FC fans 2015

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet interacts with fans after the international friendly match between Adelaide United and Liverpool FC at Adelaide Oval, Australia | Getty Images

