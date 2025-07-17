As the 20th century dawned, the city stood as a vibrant testament to a golden age of industry and ambition.
The port bustled with life and as the industrial revolution surged, the city also became a center for shipbuilding, railways, and manufacturing, setting the stage for its continued growth and development. These photos focus on the heart of the city, from streets to buildings you will still recognise.
ICYMI: 20 adorable cats, kittens, puppies and dogs looking for forever homes in Liverpool and Merseyside
Spring walks near me: 17 beautiful spring walks in Merseyside - parks, gardens, woodlands and coastal paths
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.